West Michigan Whitecaps Welcome Move to 100% Outside Capacity

Comstock Park, MI - - Thursday - The West Michigan Whitecaps announced today that all outside seating for July, August and September will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1st, given Governor Whitmer's announcement today regarding 100% capacities for outdoor venues.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to provide baseball to more Whitecaps fans at LMCU Ballpark this summer," said Jim Jarecki, VP and General Manager of the Whitecaps. "Our great enthusiasm right now is about opening up the ballpark to crowds who enjoy the Whitecaps experience and all of the other events at LMCU Ballpark. It is a special part of summer in West Michigan."

Individual tickets, and the very popular 4Topps tables, group spaces and decks for games in July, August, and September will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, June 1st. Tickets for the final homestand in May and all June games are on sale now at WhitecapsBaseball.com.

The 100% capacity order begins on Tuesday, June 1st making the Whitecaps homestand beginning Tuesday, June 8th the first games to experience larger audiences.

"We sold out five of our first six home games with 2,000 as the limited capacity," Jarecki added. "It's been a fun start to summer. But every additional fan means more fun, a deeper connection to the community, and a better experience. Regardless of the changes, we remain committed to providing a safe experience for Whitecaps fans. Fans will find that baseball at LMCU ballpark is better than they remember."

