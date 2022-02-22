West Michigan Whitecaps Put All Single Game Tickets on Sale Today at 10:00 a.m.

All single game tickets go on sale today. Fans have been asking to purchase tickets since the schedule was released last November.

When: The full promotions schedule was released last week. It was followed by "7 Days of Deals" and fans took advantage of popular single-game promotions. All individual game tickets go on sale today at 10:00 a.m. Game schedule is available here. The promotions schedule is available here. The Whitecaps Home Opener is Tuesday, April 12th at 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark.

Up Close: Five of the 66 home games will include appearances from "Made in Michigan" celebrity athletes. Scheduled for the "Made in Michigan" promotion are:

Wednesday, June 8 Darren McCarty (Red Wings)

Wednesday, June 29 Joel Zumaya (Tigers)

Wednesday, July 27 Chris Chelios (Red Wings)

Wednesday, August 17 Jason Hanson (Lions)

Wednesday, August 24 Cecil Fielder (Tigers)

Information about the Whitecaps including promotions, Whitecaps news, and merchandise is available at whitecapsbaseball.com.

About West Michigan Whitecaps: The Whitecaps minor league baseball team was established in 1994. The Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and play in the Eastern Division of the High-A Central League. The team's home games are played in West Michigan's favorite, largest, outdoor, multi-purpose venue, LMCU Ballpark. For more information visit whitecapsbaseball.com or Steve VanWagoner at stevev@whitecapsbaseball.com and 616.318.8949 (mobile).

