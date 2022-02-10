West Michigan Whitecaps Baseball '22 Season Loaded with Fun and Fan Experiences

Comstock Park, MI - Like the few days before Christmas or a loud New Year's Eve countdown, baseball fans in West Michigan are ready to start celebrating a new Whitecaps season and begin planning their favorite Whitecaps games to attend. The Whitecaps will soon be releasing their annual promotional schedule, "It's YOUR Summer!" filled with plans for fun and shenanigans for fans to experience this season.

The Whitecaps announced their 2022 season schedule last September with a promise to spice it up a bit. Here is a heads-up of the key dates fans have been asking about!

Tuesday, February 15 - 8:00 a.m.: Whitecaps will post the season's full promotional schedule. New fun this season includes Super Splash Day, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, and the return of Star Wars Night. The announcement is also the launch of 7 Days of Deals! For seven days leading up to the full season of tickets on sale, fans will have one-day-only opportunities to purchase tickets for dates with a special deal. The lineup is at 7 Days of Deals. The seven days is designed to give fans a full week to decide the games they will want to attend this season while taking advantage of one-day only deals.

Tuesday, February 22 - 8:00 a.m.: The Whitecaps will put the full season schedule of tickets on sale. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. and will be celebrated with the season's first-of-20 Family Fare Fireworks nights.

Notable this season is the return of West Michigan's favorite manager, former big-leaguer and Detroit Tiger, Brayan Peña. This is Peña's second season as manager. Bob Wells returns for his 25th season as on-field leader of fun and instigator of ballpark high jinks with the Biggby Promo Team. Public Address voice of the Whitecaps, Michael Newell return for his 25th season also. Wells and Newell will continue as one of the great PA and On-field teams in minor league baseball.

The Whitecaps will publish their full season's promotional schedule and begin the 7 Days of Deals on Tuesday, February 15. All tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m.

