West Michigan Whitecaps 2021 Season Home Opener Tuesday, 6:35pm

May 10, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI - It's been 314 days since June 30th, 2020 when the Whitecaps season was officially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday food, baseball, and fun will once again be the showcase for fans at LMCU Ballpark. And for starters, tomorrow at 6:35 p.m., the team is asking West Michigan residents to join a first pitch celebration.

"At 6:35 p.m. tomorrow, when Keider Montero throws the first pitch, for the first time ever we're going to pause the game for a moment to celebrate," said Jim Jarecki, VP and General Manager of the West Michigan Whitecaps. "That first pitch will be for health care and front-line workers, first responders, fans, and our staff, coaches, and players. We have so much to be grateful for."

The sold-out game is a first under the new name LMCU Ballpark. * LMCU/Whitecaps promo spot https://f.io/nkIL9Beo . It also features a Whitecaps team that is now a High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and will unveil infielder Spencer Torkelson, the only Whitecaps player to ever come in as an overall first round draft pick. Some tickets for groups, multi-game and single game for May and June are available online at WhitecapsBaseball.com

"Baseball and fun are back for the summer," Jarecki added. "We have health and safety protocols in place so everyone can have fun and do it safely. It is Whitecap's baseball and that means we've been working on the show. The sights, sounds, and tastes will all be better than you remember."

Prior to the celebration after the first pitch, fans will join Skylar Mayton performing the National Anthem. Mayton, a student at Forest Hills Northern, appeared on season 19 of NBC's "The Voice." The first 500 fans will receive an LMCU Ballpark/Whitecaps ballcap compliments of Lake Michigan Credit Union and the night will end with the first Family Fare Fireworks show of the season.

All of West Michigan can join the first pitch celebration by listening to the The Ticket 106.1 FM or streaming online at theticketmi.com.

