West End Events at Fluor Field Unveils Fresh Look

October 1, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - West End Events at Fluor Field, the full-service events business of the Greenville Drive, debuted today a refreshed and updated brand look as well as a fully integrated and holistic community awareness marketing campaign. First launched in 2017, West End Events is responsible for hosting our community's highest profile events each year including Imagine Upstate, the Artisphere Gala, Euphoria, as well as many unique and high-quality additional events including weddings, rehearsal dinners, company board meetings, corporate retreats, run fests, holiday parties, and so much more.

"Building off the 15+ years of community engagement and success of the Greenville Drive, West End Events is uniquely positioned to host our community's highest profile events in addition to other events of all types and sizes," said Greenville Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "Now more than ever, providing a safe, high quality event experience is critical for our community, and we're excited to debut this inaugural brand campaign from West End Events and showcase all the event opportunities at Fluor Field - our community's ideal social distancing venue."

Under the West End Events brand, the event possibilities and opportunities at Fluor Field are endless. With multiple locations throughout Fluor Field -- including the field itself, the Rooftop, the 4,000+ square foot Champions Club presented by Hubbell Lighting, the Luxury Suites, the Furman On Deck Picnic Pavilion, the 500 Club and more -- there truly is a space for every different event type and experience.

"From the start, the goal of West End Events was to make Fluor Field the most sought-after events destination in the Southeast. We've made great strides over the last two years since debuting the brand, and are so excited to take this next step and unveil to the community the new look for West End Events and demonstrate how we can bring every event vision to life at the ballpark," said Beth Rusch, Director of West End Events.

In 2019, the Drive further elevated their events capabilities and food and beverage expertise by hiring Wilbert Sauceda as the Executive Chef for both Drive gameday events and West End Events at Fluor Field. Wilbert is an accomplished Honduran-born chef whose restaurant resume is unmatched and includes working with Michelle Bernstein in Miami and locally at Rick Erwin's West End Grille, The Lazy Goat and Husk restaurants. Wilbert thrives on creating fresh, incredible meals perfect for Drive gameday events as well as higher-end holiday parties, galas, weddings and corporate events.

Since his arrival at Fluor Field, Chef Wilbert has added his personal touch to every aspect of the food and beverage experience including building and supporting staff morale, updating and enhancing menu design and food offerings, and building relationships and trust with clients. It's safe to say that with the addition of Chef Wilbert to the Drive and West End Events staff, nobody can match the level of quality and efficiency provided by both Fluor Field and the West End Events Staff.

"I didn't know what I was getting myself into when I took this job with the Drive and West End Events, but the experience has been amazing and I'm thrilled to continue showcasing my culinary expertise and food offerings to the entire Upstate community," said Sauceda.

To get more information on West End Events, to talk to the West End Events team, or to book your next event, please visit WestEndEventsGVL.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 1, 2020

West End Events at Fluor Field Unveils Fresh Look - Greenville Drive

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.