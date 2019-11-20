West End Christian Community Center Named Banquet Charity

The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced that the West End Christian Community Center of Williamsport has been chosen as the charity beneficiary for the 14th Annual Hot Stove Banquet to be held on Wednesday, January 15 in the Grand Ballroom of the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport. The event is presented in part by Panda Patriot Power, River Valley Transit, WRAK 1400AM, and the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

The West End Christian Community Center's mission is to provide services and programs to help meet the communities social, emotional and spiritual needs. The charity serves over 3,000 people annually through programs such as its soup kitchen, which serves over 13,000 meals per year and Shoe Express, providing over 500 pairs of new shoes annually to needy children.

"We are so thankful to be chosen as the beneficiary for the 2020 Hot Stove Banquet," said WECCC's Executive Director Todd Penman. "As close neighbors in Williamsport, it will be wonderful working as partners with the Crosscutters, resulting in more ability to help the community through the programs and services at the West End Christian Community Center."

Special guests for the banquet include Phillies legend Greg Luzinski and ESPN baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian.

Luzinski played eleven seasons in Philadelphia (1970-1980) before finishing his career with the Chicago White Sox. He was a 4-time NL All-Star with Philadelphia (1975-1978) and was a member of the Phillies first World Series championship team in 1980.

Kurkjian, has covered baseball since 1978 and has been a baseball writer, reporter, analyst and host at ESPN since 1998. He has been a regular on Baseball Tonight and SportsCenter. Kurkjian has been part of ESPN's coverage of the MLB Little League Classic the last three years at Williamsport's BB&T Ballpark.

The evening will consist of a full-course dinner, live and silent auctions of sports memorabilia along with interviews and question and answer segments with the special guests. Other highlights of the event include the inductions of the latest members to the Bowman Field Hall of Fame and the Lycoming County Sports Walk.

The ballroom doors open at 5:30 PM with the dinner and entertainment portion of the event kicking off at 6:30 PM. A limited autograph session will take place at the close of evening.

Tickets are $59 per person and can be purchased by calling the Cutters offices at (570) 326-3389 or ordering online at www.crosscutters.com. This event is a sell-out every year, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets now. Business sponsorships for the event are also available.

The Crosscutters 2020 home opener is scheduled for Friday, June 19 as Williamsport hosts the rival State College Spikes.

