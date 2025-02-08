Wesley Berg's 4-Goal Performance Leads Seals to Victory

February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Captain clutch!

Wesley Berg leads the charge with a 4-goal performance, powering the Seals to victory!

