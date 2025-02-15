Wesley Berg SCORES 5 - Including GAME WINNER IN OT

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







Wes Berg had himself a NIGHT in Buffalo, scoring 5 goals with 1 assist, as the San Diego Seals take down the Bandits 14-13 in Overtime.

