Werner Park Naming Rights Partnership Extended Ten Years

PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers and Werner Enterprises are proud to announce a partnership extension, securing the naming rights of Werner Park through the 2030 season. The home of the Storm Chasers has been named "Werner Park" since its official opening in April of 2011.

"Werner Enterprises is the foundation of Triple-A Baseball in the metro area," said Martie Cordaro, President of the Omaha Storm Chasers. "The first ten years in Sarpy County at Werner Park have been filled with many fantastic memories for our fans and the community. We continue to be humbled by the constant and unwavering support of both the leadership and all associates at Werner. The impact they have on Sarpy County and the metro area is deeply engaging and should be commended."

For nearly a decade, collaborations between the transportation and logistics industry leader and the Triple-A Baseball club has brought family-friendly events and exciting competition to fans in the Omaha metro area. "Our partnership with the Omaha Storm Chasers over the years has been a very positive experience," said Derek Leathers, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Werner Enterprises. "They are always willing to collaborate to ensure the impact on our associates and the overall community is a positive, family-friendly one."

More than 3.3 million fans have passed through the gates at Werner Park to witness Storm Chasers baseball. The Chasers won back-to-back Triple-A National Championships, three Pacific Coast League Championships, and four straight division titles in the first four years of the ballpark's history. Werner Park has also served as the site of nearly a thousand special events, including state high school baseball championships, Division I college baseball games, and numerous charity events.

"Since the day our ownership group acquired the club in 2012 Derek and all at Werner welcomed us with open arms," said Gary Green, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Owner of the Omaha Storm Chasers. "The relationship we have with them is more than just Werner Park as it is one that truly impacts the community.

Werner Enterprises' founder and Chairman, C.L. Werner, contributed an additional personal donation to assist with the naming rights package and threw out the first ceremonial pitch on the first opening day of Werner Park in 2011. "The Omaha Storm Chasers has definitely enriched the Metro community through family-friendly events and their dedication to bringing Triple-A Baseball to Omaha over the years," said C.L. "I have been proud to support the community through this partnership and even more excited to contribute to the success of another ten years."

The partnership between Werner Enterprises and professional baseball in Omaha dates back to the 2006 season when the first Werner Enterprises concert, celebrating the company's 50th anniversary, was held at Rosenblatt Stadium. Werner Enterprises was the "Season Presenting Sponsor" for the final four years of professional baseball at Rosenblatt and was announced as naming rights partner for the Sarpy County Baseball Park on November 11, 2010.

