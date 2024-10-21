'We're Together' - York United Reflect on Special 2024 Season Ahead of First-Ever Home Playoff Match
October 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
Two of its Canadian stars, Max Ferrari and Elijah Adekugbe, reflect on a special 2024 for York United ahead of its first-ever home playoff match against Pacific FC on Wednesday.
Action starts live at 7 p.m. ET on OneSoccer. -- : OneSoccer
