'We're Together' - York United Reflect on Special 2024 Season Ahead of First-Ever Home Playoff Match

October 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







Two of its Canadian stars, Max Ferrari and Elijah Adekugbe, reflect on a special 2024 for York United ahead of its first-ever home playoff match against Pacific FC on Wednesday.

Action starts live at 7 p.m. ET on OneSoccer. -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.