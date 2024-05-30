Wenatchee First-Round Pick Tait Signs WHL Agreement with Wild

May 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2009-born defenseman Boston Tait has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Estevan, Saskatchewan, Tait played last season for the Estevan Bruins Under-15 team in the Saskatchewan AA Hockey League. He earned Wenatchee's first-round selection in the recent WHL Prospects Draft, with the 12 th overall pick.

"We consider ourselves to be fortunate Boston was available at 12," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "Boston is a young man who knows where he's going, and has never failed to impress us as a player and person. The Wild were very proud to make him our first Prospects Draft pick in Wenatchee Wild history."

Tait played most of last season with the Bruins U15 team, piling up 30 goals and 16 assists in just 24 games, and notching three more points in two postseason games. He also appeared in four games for the Estevan U18 Great North Bears AAA team, and became the earliest Estevan-born player taken in the WHL draft in nine years. He was chosen as his team's Hardest Working Player this past season, and shared his team's Most Valuable Player award.

"It is an absolute honour to join such a high-class organization like the Wild," said Tait. "I am eagerly looking forward to starting this exciting new chapter in my career."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Boston Tait on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.

