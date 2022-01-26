WellSpan Health Renews and Expands Support of York Revolution

(York, Pa.) - WellSpan Health and the York Revolution announced today that the health system has renewed its longstanding status as the official health care and sports medicine provider for the minor league baseball club. The five-year extension reaffirms WellSpan's place among the largest and most prominent sponsors at PeoplesBank Park, the home of the Revolution, and includes expanded support of the team's facilities, in-game entertainment, community events, and sports-talk radio station.

"Our WellSpan Sports Medicine team appreciates the opportunity and embraces the responsibility of providing excellent care to the York Revolution," said Dr. John Deitch, medical director of WellSpan's sports medicine program. "For the past decade, our team has helped the Revs play at the highest level. We are looking forward to the seasons ahead, and we are fully committed to helping the players excel on the field and in life."

As part of the newly signed renewal, WellSpan and the Revolution also agreed to further improve both fan and player experiences at PeoplesBank Park. In addition to serving as the official health care and sports medicine provider for the team, WellSpan returns as the official sponsor of the team's clubhouse, first-aid station, and nursing mothers' room, all of which will be renovated before Opening Day on May 3, 2022.

"Our relationship with WellSpan is valuable at a couple levels," said York Revolution President Eric Menzer. "First, our professional athletes having access to world-class sports medicine services is a competitive advantage both on and off the field. And, of course, it is sponsors like WellSpan that allow us to provide family-focused entertainment and hospitality experiences for our community. Their renewed long-term commitment is great news for our fans."

Among the most visible signs of the renewed partnership will be WellSpan's presence on the newly renovated "Arch Nemesis," the famous left field wall of PeoplesBank Park. The upper half of the wall - the tallest in all of professional baseball - will be an exclusive location for messaging from the health system.

The renewal also brings back to Revolution games the iconic WellSpan Fruit Race, a fan favorite between-innings game since the team's first season and a nod to WellSpan's efforts to promote lifelong wellness and healthy communities through healthy eating. Further, WellSpan's support will enable the Revs to bring back the famous between-inning T-shirt toss for each home game.

The partnership is also great news for fans of local high school football and basketball. The extension again makes WellSpan the official sponsor of the only local radio coverage of high school football and basketball games. WellSpan has ensured those will continue to air for the next five years on SportsRadio 98.9 FM WOYK 1350, the sports station owned by the Revolution and the only locally owned radio station in York.

WellSpan's support also made it possible for WOYK to join the Philadelphia Eagles radio network. All 17 regular season Eagles games and the Birds' post-season appearance aired on WOYK this year.

"The shared values of community-focus and excellence in our work provide great alignment between our organizations," Menzer added. "We are vastly different in size, but no different in how we care about York."

