Wells Sharp As Miracle Take Series

April 12, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tyler Wells (1-0) retired the game's first 12 batters as the Fort Myers Miracle (5-3) defeated the Florida Fire Frogs (2-6), 8-2, Thursday Night at Hammond Stadium.

The 23-year old Right-hander was impressive in his second start of the season, pitching five innings of one run ball. At one point, Wells struck out five consecutive batters and finished with 8 punch outs on the night. He allowed just one hit.

It didn't take the Miracle long to get Wells some run support. In the bottom of the second, Caleb Hamilton walked before Lewin Diaz crushed his first homerun of the season to put the Miracle in front 2-0.

Then in the third, the Miracle pushed their lead to 4-0. Mitchell Kranson walked, Jimmy Kerrigan singled, and after Jaylin Davis struck out, Hamilton singled home Kranson on a play that saw Kerrigan thrown out trying to go first to third. Diaz followed with a run scoring double to right.

The Miracle put the game out of reach with a four run sixth inning that involved a bit of wildness from Fire Frogs Reliever Mauricio Cabrera. After Nelson Molina fouled out, Brandon Lopez walked. Then Aaron Whitefield singled and Kranson doubled him home. After Kerrigan walked, Cabrera uncorked three straight wild pitches. The last two wild pitches allowed Kranson and Kerrigan to score.

The Fire Frogs scored their runs on a fifth inning solo homerun from Jared James and a groundout from Omar Obregon in the eighth.

After Wells, Cody Stashak entered and allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings. Max Cordy finished the night on the mound, allowing one run in two innings of work.

The Miracle open a three-game series with the Tampa Tarpons, the Class A Advanced affiliate of the New York Yankees Friday Night in Fort Myers. Jonathan Loaisiga (1-0, 1.00) gets the start for Tampa while Charlie Barnes (1-1, 9.64) takes the ball for the Miracle. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m.

