Wells Leads Keys to Series Opening Win against Mudcats

August 24, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - Behind a great pitching performance from Alex Wells, the Frederick Keys defeated the Carolina Mudcats 2-1 on Friday night at Nymeo Field. The left-hander produced his fourth straight quality start and struck out eight.

Wells (7-7) fired six innings of one-run baseball, scattering five hits and walking two in the process. Over his last seven starts, the Australian native has a 4-1 record with a 2.21 ERA and has struck out 38.

The Keys (61-67, 26-33) scored their first run in the top of the first inning. With one out, Randolph Gassaway launched his fourth home run of the year to give the Keys a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Frederick added to their lead. As part of a three-hit game, Cole Billingsley singled to right field. After a wild pitch moved Billingsley to scoring position, Wilson Garcia brought him home with an RBI single.

The lone Mudcats (59-69, 25-33) run came in the fourth inning. Ryan Aguilar hit a two-out solo home run to right field off of Wells. Carolina would threaten in the sixth, loading the bases, but the Wells earned a strikeout of Dillon Thomas to end the threat.

Carolina put the tying run at third base in the ninth inning, but Matt Trowbridge earned a strikeout of Devin Hairston to preserve the 2-1 victory. It was the second save for Trowbridge on the year.

The two teams continue their series on Saturday night. The Keys send right-hander Michael Baumann (7-4, 4.13) to the mound against Mudcats right-hander Bowden Francis (0-2, 7.84). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and the game can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn Radio app. For tickets, fans can call 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. In 2017, the Keys received the Esurance Home Field Advantage Award for Carolina League for the second straight season, after leading the circuit in highest percentage of attendance based on ballpark capacity. The club will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2018. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.