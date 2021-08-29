Wells Leads Gades to Split with Dash

The Hudson Valley Renegades earned a split of their six-game series with the Winston-Salem Dash with a 9-6 win on Sunday.

Austin Wells broke the game open with a three-homer in the eighth inning. It was the fourth home run of the season for Wells with the Gades.

The Dash took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Eric Wagaman tied the game with a single in the second. A double by Pat DeMarco brought Jake Sanford home to give Hudson Valley a 2-1 lead.

The lead increased in the fifth on an RBI single by Eliah Dunham. Luis Santos and Anthony Volpe added RBIs for the Gades in the 6th while Carlos Narvaez added an RBI on a single in the seventh to make it 6-1.

Following Wells' home run, the Dash responded with five runs in the bottom of the eighth to turn the game into a save situation. Derek Craft allowed one walk in the ninth before notching his eighth save. Anderson Munoz earned the win for the Gades (2-0).

The Renegades move 30 miles to Greensboro to face the Grasshoppers, who currently hold the second seed in the High-A East playoffs race. The two teams meet 12 times over the final 18 games. The series open the series on Tuesday.

