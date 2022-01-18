Wellman Returns to San Antonio, Highlights Missions 2022 Field Staff

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions, in accordance with the San Diego Padres, have announced their field staff for the 2022 season. Phillip Wellman returns as manager of the Missions. Wellman will be joined by Raul Padron (hitting coach), Pete Zamora (pitching coach), and Shane Robinson (bench coach). Nick Coberly will serve as the team's athletic trainer and Mark Spadavecchia will return as the strength and conditioning coach.

"Phillip Wellman and his staff bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the club, and we are thrilled to have this group leading our players," said Director of Player Development Ryley Westman. "We are excited for the Missions, the City of San Antonio and the continued development of our organization."

Wellman will begin his 22nd season as a minor league manager. This marks his seventh season in the Padres organization and fifth season as manager of the Missions. Following a 57-63 campaign in 2021, Wellman currently holds the sixth most wins in Missions managerial history (264). The 60-year-old is a two-time Texas League Manager of the Year Award winner and began his coaching career in 1988.

Prior to his coaching career, Wellman appeared in 318 minor league games from 1984-1987. After debuting with the Anderson Braves, he spent time in Sumter, Durham, Kenosha, and Harrisburg. The switch-hitting utility man had a .250 career batting average with 242 hits and 36 home runs.

"Phillip [Wellman] has certainly become a fan favorite over the years here in San Antonio," said Missions President Burl Yarbrough. "We are excited for him to return and continue to mentor all the talented upcoming big leaguers."

Padron enters his seventh season in the Padres organization and his third season as the Missions hitting coach. He previously held that role in 2018 and 2021. Padron also served as the hitting coach for Double-A Amarillo in 2019. Prior to his coaching career, Padron played eight seasons of minor league baseball and reached Triple-A in three of those seasons (2008, 2009, 2012). Padron, 37, joined the Padres in 2016 as one of their minor league hitting coaches.

Zamora returns for his eighth season in the Padres organization and his second season as the Missions pitching coach. Zamora previously served as the pitching coach for Peoria in 2016 and 2017 as well as Lake Elsinore in 2018 and 2019. The 46-year-old played eight seasons in the minors from 1997-2004 and reached Triple-A in three of those seasons (2001-2003). The southpaw played with the Missions during the 1998 campaign. The California native was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th round of the 1997 MLB Draft out of UCLA.

Robinson enters his first season as a professional coach. The 37-year-old spent nine seasons in the MLB playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, and New York Yankees. He spent the 2019 season with the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate, Lehigh Valley. He was signed with the Atlanta Braves prior to the 2020 season but never appeared in a game. Robinson played in the Mexican League in 2021. The Florida native was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2006 MLB Draft out of Florida State.

Coberly enters his fifth season with the Padres organization and his second season with the Missions. Coberly spent time with the Missions in 2018 as one of the athletic trainers. The Ohio native previously served as the athletic trainer with Double-A Amarillo in 2019 and Low-A Fort Wayne in 2021. Prior to his career with the Padres, Coberly received his Bachelor's degree from Wright State and studied physical therapy at Ohio State.

Spadavecchia returns for his second season with the Padres organization and second season with the Missions. The 34-year-old previously served as the strength coach with the San Jose Giants in 2018 and 2019. He also spent five seasons in the Houston Astros organization beginning with Lancaster in 2013 and 2014, Corpus Christi in 2015, and Tri-City in 2016 and 2017. The Illinois native earned his Bachelor's degree in health services from Marquette and his Master's degree in sports sciences from Florida State.

The Missions begin their 2022 season with a three-game road series against the Corpus Christi Hooks beginning on Friday, April 8th. The Missions home opener will be on Tuesday, April 12th against the Frisco RoughRiders. The official game times and promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 116th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

