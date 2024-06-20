Sports stats



Watertown Wolves

Welcome to the Wolves, Dylan Infantino

June 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release


WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves has signed Dylan Infantino to a PTO contract. He is a local New Yorker (Whitesboro, NY) and recently attended Arcadia University (NCAA D-III), in Glenside, PA. Infantino is a utility player with speed, that can act as a player maker and also throws the body when needed. Infantino hopes to flourish in Watertown and we are only here to help him. Dylan trains with Mike Mercurio/AHL/ECHL players in Utica during the summer. Let's welcome Dylan to Watertown, Howl Yeah!
