Welcome Emilee Altice to Front Office Staff

The Rail Yard Dawgs have hired Emilee Altice as an account executive in the ticketing department of the front office.

Emilee Altice is a Franklin County, Virginia native who attended Franklin County High School. She furthered her education by earning her Bachelor's degree in Sport Management from Liberty University. Emilee will be responsible for generating revenue through season tickets, ticket packages, and group ticket sales.

Throughout the hiring process, Emilee was a standout candidate with her energy and enthusiasm. "I am very excited to start my career in sports with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs," Emilee said, "I am very thankful for the opportunity they have given me. It is super exciting and meaningful to be able to work for a team I have been cheering on for the past 3 years and that is close to home."

Send Emilee a welcome email at Emilee@railyarddawgs.com or call her at 540-853-6829!

