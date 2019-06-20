Welcome Back, Jan Salak

June 20, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are happy to announce the return of Jan Salak for the 2019-20 season. Additionally, the team is inviting Charlotte native Brendan Logan to training camp this season.

Salak was a big part of the 2019 Commissioner's Cup championship team, literally and figuratively. The team will enjoy having his 6'5" frame back on the ice. They'll also enjoy the production he puts out on the ice. Last season, Salak appeared in 63 of 64 games (regular season and playoffs) and tallied 28 goals and 56 assists for 84 points. Six of his goals last season were game winners.

"We are thrilled for the return of 'Big #16' Jan Salak" Thunderbirds GM Jimmy Milliken said. "Last season, Salak was a key member of our championship team with his offensive production and will be back again for our run at back-to-back championships."

Salak will be back for his fifth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. His previous years have seen him spend time in Brewster and Berlin (both now-defunct). In his FPHL career he's over a point-per-game player with 158 points (53G-105A) in 146 games played. His unique blend of size and skill make him a force in the league.

"He's just so hard to knock off the puck that he makes everyone around him even better by opening up space for them." Milliken said.

Salak often featured on a line with team captain and league MVP last year Josh Pietrantonio and Jiri Pargac. The three of those players combined for 223 points in the 18-19 FPHL season.

Salak joins Michael Bunn, Petr Panacek and Jay Kenney as players from last year's championship team to return to Carolina in 19-20. Additionally, head coach Andre Niec will return behind the bench for the title defense year.

The Thunderbirds are also happy to announce the invitiation of Brendan Logan to training camp this season.

Logan, 23, is a Charlotte, NC native who just finished his NCAA DIII career at Wilkes University. Wilkes wasn't his only stop in college though as he committed as a freshman to SUNY-Fredonia but transferred to Aurora, also in the DIII level, without playing a game in New York. His college career numbers come out to 34 points in 59 games played between the two schools he stepped on the ice for in three seasons.

"Brendan was scouted and brought to our attention by one of our star players Michael Bunn" Milliken said. "Brendan played at a well respected Division III school and can be a great addition to the Thunderbirds with his speed and shot. Coach Niec will bring him to training camp to compete for a spot on our roster."

Logan's stops in junior hockey took him to Cleveland (NA3HL), Johnstown (NAHL), and Carolina Eagles (USPHL).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.