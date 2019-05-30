Weigel Broadcasting Co. to Televise All Chicago Wolves' Calder Cup Finals Games

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves and Weigel Broadcasting Co. announced Thursday that the 2019 Calder Cup Finals will be televised on WCIU, The U and The U Too.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the Wolves and the Charlotte Checkers will be televised on The U at 5 p.m. Saturday. All of the other games, including Games 3-5 at Allstate Arena, will appear on The U Too as the Wolves pursue their third Calder Cup championship since joining the American Hockey League in 2001 -- and fifth title in their 25-year history.

Viewers can find The U on WCIU-TV 26.1, XFINITY 183, RCN 6/606, WOW 10/207, Dish 26, DirecTV 26 AT&T U-Verse 10/1010. The U Too is seen on WCIU-TV 26.2, XFINITY 230/360, RCN 610, Dish 48, AT&T U-verse 24 and WOW 107.

"As we continue our bid to bring home a fifth championship for Chicago, it's exciting that Weigel Broadcasting will deliver every moment of the Calder Cup Finals to everyone throughout the Chicago area," said Wolves president of operations Mike Gordon. "We look forward to Chicago hockey fans celebrating with us both at the arena and at home."

After winning the Central Division title for the third year in a row, head coach Rocky Thompson's squad defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild and San Diego Gulls to reach the finals for the seventh time in the team's 25-year history. The Charlotte Checkers, who posted the AHL's best record during the regular season, are in the Finals for the first time.

Play-by-play voice Jason Shaver and color analyst Billy Gardner -- the Wolves' TV team for 11 seasons -- will have the call for every game. For more broadcast specifics, visit ChicagoWolves.com or WCIU.com/sports.

