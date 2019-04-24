Wei-Chieh Huang Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

FRISCO, Texas - Right-handed pitcher Wei-Chieh Huang made his Major League debut with the Texas Rangers Tuesday night, becoming the 153rd former RoughRiders player to reach the big leagues.

Huang made his debut in Oakland, allowing one earned run on three hits in 2 1/3 innings. He had been called up straight from the RoughRiders to the Rangers earlier in the day. Prior to his call-up, Huang pitched in six games with the RoughRiders, going 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in that span.

He's the fourth former Riders player to debut in the big leagues this season and the second in the last week, joining Brett Martin, who made his first outing Friday.

