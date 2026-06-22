Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report

by Dan Krieger

Published on June 22, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)







BASEBALL

Empire Baseball League: The independent Empire League started its 2026 season this week with a four-team Adirondack Division, which includes the league's four Upstate New York teams from last season. The league's fifth team last season was a travel-only team called the Los Angeles Bullies, who are now part of the Empire League's new four-team LA Zone Division with three other Los Angeles area teams called the Grinders, the California Wiseguys and the Zona Flow. The Adirondack Division teams are scheduled to play 36 games from June 19 through August 2, 2026, but a schedule has yet to be posted for the LA Zone Division.

Carolina League: The Augusta (GA) GreenJackets of the Single-A Carolina League played two games this weekend as the Augusta Soul to celebrate the city's musical heritage and the classic soul era of the 1960s and 1970s.

National Alliance of College Summer Baseball: The 12 summer-collegiate baseball leagues that are members of the NACSB started their 2026 seasons in late May and early June. The NACSB is sanctioned by the NCAA and the non-profit leagues receive some funding from Major League Baseball. Leagues include the 9-team Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League, the 8-team Cal Ripken Sr. Collegiate Baseball League, the 10-team California Collegiate League, the 10-team Cape Cod League, the 6-team Florida Collegiate Summer League, the 8-team Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, the 6-team Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, the 13-team New England Collegiate Baseball League, the 8-team New York Collegiate Baseball League, the 5-team Southern Collegiate Baseball League, the 8-team Sunbelt Baseball League and the 12-team Valley Baseball League.

North American Fall League: The new NAFL professional pay-to-play showcase baseball league, which bills itself as "The Premier Professional Free Agent League", plans to start this fall with four teams called the Battle Angels, Lake Dawgs, Renegades and River Phoenix. Each team will play 18 games from September 29 through October 18, 2026. All games will be played at ForeFront Field, which is in Avon (OH) and home to the Lake Erie Crushers of the independent Frontier League.

Northwoods League: The summer-collegiate Northwoods League's recently announced its 2027 expansion team to be based in Dyersville (IA), home to the "Field of Dreams" site, announced five possible team names for fan voting in a name-the-team contest. The names include the Dyersville Corn Dogs, Dyersville Dreamers, Dyersville Ghosts, Dyersville Moonlighters and Dyersville Spirits. Voting runs through June with the name to be announced in July.

BASKETBALL

BIG3 League: The professional 3-on-3 BIG3 basketball league started its 2026 season this week with the same eight city-based teams as last season and again aligned in a single-table format. The Boston Ball Hogs, Chicago Triplets, Dallas Power and DMV Trilogy are owned by the league, while the Detroit Amps, Houston Rig Hands, Los Angeles Riot and Miami 305 have independent ownership groups. The 2026 season includes 13 one-day events from June 20 through August 24, 2026. Each event usually includes four games with each team playing one game. Three teams (Boston, Chicago and Dallas) will each host one event and four teams (Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and Miami) will each host two events. The DMV Trilogy will not host a home event but there will be two neutral-site events held in Atlanta and Charlotte.

Women's National Basketball Association: A group of investors is interested in bringing a future WNBA expansion team to St. Louis and National Basketball Association star and St. Louisan Jayson Tatum has expressed interest in the proposal. The league has already announced a future path for expansion with Cleveland to start in 2028, followed by Detroit in 2029, and Philadelphia in 2030 to bring the current 15-team league to 18 teams. The WNBA also announced it will lengthen the regular season from 44 games to 50 games starting in 2027.

FOOTBALL

Continental Football League: The new minor professional CoFL announced the league's Ohio Valley Ironmen (Wheeling, WV) team has ceased operations due to the loss of a major sponsor and scheduling issues. The Ironmen played its only CoFL regular season game last weekend in a victory over the Cincinnati Dukes, who are the only remaining "full schedule" team in a planned four-team Northern Division. The Ohio Valley Ironmen started last season as part of the International Football Alliance that fell apart in its inaugural 2025 season.

National Football League - Flag Football: The NFL is looking at a "late spring-summer" 2027 start for its new men's and women's professional flag football leagues. This start would be ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics that has added flag football as a sport.

United Football League: A co-owner of the eight-team springtime professional UFL named New England, Austin, Raleigh (NC), Queens (NY), New Mexico, South Carolina (Greenville or Charleston), Utah and Boise as possible future expansion markets that have or will have potential smaller soccer venues to be used by the league. The UFL is not expected to relocate any teams for the 2027 season and has already announced Oklahoma City for a 2028 expansion team.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The ECHL's Worcester (MA) Railers HC announced an affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues and their American Hockey League affiliate the Springfield (MA) Thunderbirds through the 2030-31 season. Worcester, which is about 55 miles east of Springfield, was the affiliate of the NHL's New York Islanders and the AHL's Bridgeport (CT) Islanders, now the Hamilton (Ontario) Hammers, last season but those team switched affiliations to the ECHL's new Trenton Ironhawks, formerly the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. The ECHL's Florida Everblades (Estero) served as the St. Louis Blues' ECHL affiliate last season. The St. Louis Blues had the former Worcester IceCats as their AHL affiliate for ten seasons (1995-2005). Of the current 30 ECHL teams, only the Florida Everblades do not currently have an NHL/AHL affiliation. Of the 32 NHL teams, the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Bluejackets and Utah Mammoth currently do not have ECHL affiliates.

Ontario Hockey League: The major-junior OHL announced its 2026-27 season schedule will feature the same 20 teams as last season with each team playing 68 games from September 17, 2026, through March 21, 2027. Teams will again be aligned in an Eastern Conference with five-team East and Central divisions and a Western Conference with five-team Midwest and West divisions. Four OHL teams will each play a two-game home-and-home interleague series against four teams from the major-junior Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League: The major-junior QMJHL announced its 2026-27 season schedule will feature the same 18 teams as last season and again aligned in a 10-team Eastern Conference and an 8-team Western Conference. Each team will play 64 games from September 18, 2026, through March 20, 2027. Four QMJHL teams will each play a two-game home-and-home interleague series against four teams from the major-junior Ontario Hockey League.

SPHL: The minor professional SPHL's expansion team to be based in Mobile (AL) will be called the Mobile Mysticks when its starts playing in the 2027-28 season. The city's former team called the Mobile Mysticks played seven seasons (1995-2002) in the ECHL before suspending operations and then moving to Duluth (GA) as the Gwinnett Gladiators for the 2003-04 season.

United States Premier Hockey League: The junior-level USPHL's Tier-II NCDC announced the Boston Jr. Terriers, who played last season as the Boston Dogs when the team moved to the NCDC from the Eastern Hockey League early in the 2025-26 season, will add a team in the Tier-III USPHL Premier Conference for the 2026-27 season. The NCDC announced the Connecticut Chiefs North, who were based in Biddeford (ME) last season, are moving back to Newington (CT) for the 2026-27 season. The Atlanta MadHatters of the Tier-III USPHL Premier Conference are moving to Buffalo and will become the Buffalo Steel for the 2026-27 season.

SOCCER

Gainbridge Super League: The United Soccer League's Division-I women's professional GSL announced its 2026 Fall Season schedule that will feature 8 teams each playing 14 games from August 15 through November 28, 2026. The GSL had nine teams in the 2025-26 season but the Spokane Zephyr FC dropped out of the league. The GSL has played a 28-game fall-to-spring season since starting in August 2024 but will switch to a spring-to-summer season starting in 2027. The 2026 Fall Season will be an abbreviated standalone season as the league transitions to a full spring-to-summer schedule starting in the spring of 2027.

Liga de Expansión MX: Mexico's second division men's professional soccer league known as the Liga de Expansión will undergo some changes for the upcoming 2026-27 Apertura/Clausura season that starts next month as the league grows from 15 to 16 teams. The Liga de Expansión lost two teams after last season as the Atlante Futbol Club left to join the top-level Liga MX through the purchase of that league's Mazatlan FC, while the Club Deportiva Irapuato dropped out and will operate a lower-level team. The Liga de Expansión added the Alacranes de Durango from last season's third division Liga Premier; the Cruz Azul Hidalgo, which is an affiliate of the Mexico City-based Cruz Azul in the Liga MX team; and the Piratas de Veracruz, which purchased the Liga de Expansión rights of Celaya FC that played in last season's Liga Premier. Also, the Tampico-Madero Jaiba Brava, which played as a guest team in the Liga de Expansión last season, will become a permanent member after purchasing the rights to the league's dormant Cimarrones de Sonora.

Major League Soccer: The MLS commissioner stated this week that a new soccer stadium would be needed in Vancouver (British Columbia) to keep league's Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the city and allow it to be a financially successful ongoing operation. The team is currently restricted by its lease at the 54,500-seat government-owned and operated B.C. Place. The team has been for sale since December 2024 and a potential buyer offered to purchase the team in April and move it to Las Vegas.

OTHER

Intennse Tennis League: The professional Intennse co-ed team tennis league started its 2026 season earlier this month with ten teams aligned in five-team East and West conferences and each team playing five matches from June 5 through July 25, 2026, followed by playoffs. The league started in 2025 with only three teams (Team Atlanta, Team Jacksonville and Team Tampa) playing all matches at a specially designed facility in Atlanta. The 2026 teams include the Altitude, Freeze, Rise, Smash and Sting in the East Conference and the Fortune, Inferno, Outriders, Ridge and Rip in the Western Conference. All 2026 matches will be played at a 500-seat Assembly Studios in the Atlanta area (Dorawood). Matches feature men's singles, women's singles and doubles with a running clock featuring timed sessions, or "bolts", with cheering, loud music and other noise encouraged. The league organizer plans expand to 12 teams in 2027 and play its matches across two hubs and grow to 18 teams across three hubs in 2028 before moving to a full city-based model.

U.S. Association of Rugby League: The men's elite amateur-level USARL, which is the governing body for the l3-player "rugby league" version of the sport, recently started its 2026 season with 14 participating teams aligned in a five-team North East Conference, a four-team South East Conference and a four-team West Conference. Teams will play five to six games through August 15, 2026. The Southwest Florida Copperheads moved from Naples to become the Atlanta Copperheads for the 2026 season.

Dan Krieger is the creator of the Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report, which has been tracking the changes in the sports world's leagues, teams, and nicknames since April 2007.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 22, 2026

Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger

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