Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on April 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)







This past week the WNBA's Connecticut Sun was sold to Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta who will relocate the team to Houston in 2027, the National Lacrosse League's Philadelphia Wings announced they will cease operations after this season, and The Arena League's Monroe Greenheads named Terry Bowden Head Coach and Director of Football Operations.

Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, National Lacrosse League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, MLS NEXT Pro, Major Arena Soccer League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, International League, Midwest League, League One Volleyball, Athletes Unlimited Softball League and Major League Table Tennis.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Mohegan has reached an agreement with the Tilman J. Fertitta family who will purchase the Connecticut Sun franchise, pending WNBA approval. This follows Mohegan's diligent and thorough process of evaluating strategic opportunities for the team. More than two decades ago, the Mohegan Tribe became the first independent owner in the WNBA - a reflection of Mohegan's forward-looking vision to bring a professional women's basketball team to our reservation. "Mohegan owes an enormous amount of gratitude first and foremost to our extraordinary fans cheering on the team for 23 incredible seasons. This team - and what the talented women who have worn this uniform over the years have meant to Mohegan Sun, our region and the impact they've made both on and off the court, has been nothing short of remarkable. That includes the dedication of our front office and the invaluable collaboration and support we've received from the State of Connecticut, as well as from businesses and other community partners across the region and beyond." - Joe Soper, Corresponding Secretary for the Mohegan Tribal Council

The Connecticut Sun have reached an agreement to sell the team to Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta for $300 million and will move to Houston in 2027.

Zora Stephenson catches up with Houston Comets legends Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, and Tina Thompson to share the emotions of the WNBA returning to the city in 2027 and why they are excited about how far the league has come.

Masai Ujiri, one of the most respected executives and visionaries in global basketball, has joined the Toronto Tempo as a Principal Owner. As the architect of the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA Championship and founder of Giants of Africa, Ujiri has dedicated his career to empowering global communities through sport while championing women's empowerment, equity, and opportunity at every level of leadership and development. Now, as an owner of the Toronto Tempo, he brings that same vision to developing the next generation of leaders in women's basketball in Canada and around the world. "As an honourary Canadian, I'm excited to be part of the Tempo team as I believe they are building something truly historic - a franchise that represents not only Canada, but the future of basketball," said Ujiri. "I believe deeply in the vision behind the Tempo: creating female leaders, elevating women not just on the court, but across the organization, and building championship culture from day one. This is more than just a new team - it's a defining moment in women's basketball globally."

NBA G League

The NBA G League announced that Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung has been named the 2025-26 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player. McClung becomes the only player in league history to earn the award twice, having been named MVP for his 2023-24 season with the Osceola Magic. McClung finished the regular season as the top scorer in the G League, posting an average of 31.8 points, and logging a league-high 923 total points for the campaign. The guard broke the Windy City franchise record for points in a single game on two occasions. First on March 10 against the College Park Skyhawks with a then career-high 54 points (18-34 FG, 9-18 3FG), then again on March 24 against the Birmingham Squadron with a new career-high 59 points (19-34 FG). "What makes Mac special is his competitiveness and love of the game. He brought that attitude and work ethic every single day," said Windy City Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan III. "We are thrilled for Mac and are grateful for all the contributions he made to our program over the course of the season."

The NBA G League announced that San Diego Clippers Two-Way Guard Sean Pedulla has been named the 2025-26 Kia NBA G League Rookie of the Year. Pedulla, 23, has appeared in 28 games (27 starts) with the San Diego Clippers and Rip City Remix during the regular season, averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 32.0 minutes. He is shooting 44.3% (221-499) from the field, 36.9% (79-114) from three-point range and 84.5% (87-103) at the free-throw line. He leads all qualified rookies in scoring and is second in assists. Among all G League players he ranked seventh in points (23.6), tied for ninth in assists (6.8), tied for ninth in free-throw percentage (84.5) and 19th in steals (1.6). He is the second player in franchise history to receive the award.

Cleveland Charge F Tristan Enaruna has been named the 2025-26 Kia NBA G League Most Improved Player. "This award is a huge testament to the daily work Tristan puts in, how intentional he's been with his development, and the growing confidence he continues to play with," said Charge Head Coach Eli Kell-Abrams. "We could not be happier for T and we are excited for him to continue to grow during a long and successful career in this game." Enaruna played in 38 total games this season and averaged 20.3 points on .548 shooting with 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes per game. He earned an NBA Call-Up with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a two-way player on January 28.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that their NBA G League affiliate will relocate to Kenner, La. and rebrand as the Laketown Squadron. The team is expected to begin play at the newly renovated Pontchartrain Center, located in Kenner's Laketown Park, for the 2026-27 season. "We are proud to bring the Squadron and NBA G League basketball to the City of Kenner and Laketown Park," said Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. "We thank Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser and the Kenner City Council for their partnership in making this move possible, and we look forward to growing our basketball fan base and investing in this vibrant, family-oriented community." As part of the relocation, the Squadron and the City of Kenner plan to complete a renovation to the Pontchartrain Center ahead of the 2026-27 season which will include new locker rooms, upgraded audio and lighting systems, and enhanced video boards in the 3,700 seat facility.

New Orleans Pelicans moving G League affiliate from Birmingham to Kenner.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Following the 2025-2026 season, we have made the decision to cease operations of the Philadelphia Wings franchise under the Comcast Spectacor portfolio. This was not an easy conclusion to reach, and it is one we considered with great care. Since the Wings' re-establishment in 2017 and return to the turf in 2018, the team has proudly carried on Philadelphia's rich lacrosse tradition at the highest level. We hope you will join us in continuing to root for our players as they pursue new opportunities throughout the league. On behalf of our leadership team, players, and the countless others who have been impacted by the Wings franchise over the years, thank you. We truly could not have built this community without you.

Philadelphia Wings to cease operations after this season

Top 10 Plays of March

FOOTBALL

The Arena League

The Arena League and the Monroe Greenheads proudly announced at Hotel Monroe, the hiring of Terry Bowden as Head Coach and Director of Football Operations. "I have long respected coach Bowden and am thrilled to have him as part of The Arena League," stated league commissioner and Hall-of-Famer Tim Brown, "He is going to bring so much to the Greenheads both on and off the field." Bowden, compiled a career record of 187-148-2 in 28 seasons as a collegiate head football coach. Upon his retirement from college coaching after the 2023 season, his 187 career victories ranked fourth among the winningest active NCAAD1A head coaches. Terry Bowden is a member of one of the most well-known and successful families in college football history. His father won 377 games and two national championships as the Hall of Fame head coach of the Florida State Seminoles and brother Tommy led the Tigers to eight bowls in ten years as the head coach at Clemson.

United Football League

Top 10 Plays from Week Two

Every Touchdown of Week 2

Canadian Football League

It just feels right to have a Campbell in the Green and Gold. The Edmonton Elks have added former CFL Coach of the Year Rick Campbell to their staff. He will serve as a Coaching Analyst. "We are excited to bring Rick Campbell into the building," Elks Head Coach Mark Kilam said. "His depth of experience, high character and detailed resume within the Canadian Football League will be a valuable asset to our staff and players." The son of Eskimos franchise legend Hugh Campbell, Rick has carved out an impressive path of his own and has established himself as one of the best coaches in the CFL over the last two decades. Originally beginning his CFL career as a defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator with the Green and Gold (1999-2004), he also served as the club's defensive coordinator (2005-2008), while winning two Grey Cup championships with Edmonton.

Rick Campbell has been hired by the Edmonton Elks as a coaching analyst.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LAFC Denis Bouanga hat trick in 30 minutes.

Messi's FIRST GOAL in Inter Miami's new stadium is a header!

National Women's Soccer League

A proposed deal could bring a National Women's Soccer League expansion team to Columbus, but it comes with a $25 million public price tag and questions about whether taxpayers will be repaid.

MLS NEXT Pro

A major downtown project now has a face to its name. The new logo for the Amway Stadium was unveiled Tuesday, bringing the city one step closer to its planned spring 2027 opening.

Major Arena Soccer League

On this episode of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud joined by Vlatko Andonovski

Vlatko is the former Head Coach of the Kansas City Comets, US Women's National Team, and current Sporting Director of the KC Current of the NWSL!

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced that the AHL Board of Governors has unanimously approved the relocation of the franchise owned by the New York Islanders from Bridgeport, Conn., to Hamilton, Ont., beginning with the 2026-27 season. The team will play at the newly renovated TD Coliseum in Hamilton, and will be a member of the AHL's North Division.

Hershey Bears assistant coach Brent Thompson opens up about his emotions ahead of the final AHL game in Bridgeport, Connecticut, before the New York Islanders' affiliate moves to Hamilton, Ontario, next season.

Thompson spent 12 years with the Islanders organization and coached the Bridgeport team for 10 of those years across two separate stints. He still owns a home in Bridgeport, making the farewell personal.

In this interview, Thompson reflects on his fondest memories in Bridgeport, including playoff runs and a season banner win. He also shares his thoughts on the Islanders' upcoming relocation to Hamilton, Ontario, and what it means for hockey fans in the Bridgeport area.

ECHL

Three fights erupt in just 90 seconds as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits take on the South Carolina Stingrays in absolute chaos on the ice.

Professional Women's Hockey League

The New York Sirens made their Madison Square Garden debut a night to remember, earning a 2-1 shootout win over the Seattle Torrent in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,006 fans, setting a U.S. arena attendance record for women's hockey. Sarah Fillier tied the game with 3:45 remaining and scored one of the Sirens' two shootout goals in the historic victory. Defender Maja Nylén Persson netted the shootout winner, and Kayle Osborne capped a 20-save performance by stopping four of five shootout attempts for her ninth win of the season. Alex Carpenter was the only player to beat Osborne tonight, first when she buried a centering pass from Danielle Serdachny at 2:51 of the second period as time expired on a five-minute power play, and once on two shootout attempts. Fillier's third-period goal came on a tremendous effort from rookie Anne Cherkowski, who battled her way out of the corner and feathered a perfect cross-crease pass for a tap in. Cherkowski had the best chance to win the game in overtime when she deked her way through the Torrent defense in the dying seconds but couldn't beat Corrine Schroeder who made one of her 37 saves of the night. New York picks up two points for the second straight game and now trail fifth-place Ottawa by two points and fourth-place Toronto by three points, all with five games remaining, in the hunt for the final spot in the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs. Seattle has six games remaining and trail seventh-place Vancouver by four and New York by eight.

New York Sirens beat Seattle Torrent in historic game at MSG

2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour Recap! - Calgary

Western Hockey League

WHL Features - Regina Pats forward Zachary Lansard

Ontario Hockey League

Ottawa 67's forward Sam McCue, a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick, scored a spectacular unassisted goal with The Michigan move to give the 67's an early lead.

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball conducted its player draft with 10 players selected by the 10 ALPB Clubs. The ALPB Pro Days, powered by IndyBall Jobs, took place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Meritus Park in Hagerstown, Md., the home of the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. The first pick of the draft was 53-year-old knuckleballer Vincent Towns. A native of Upper Marlboro, Md., Towns was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 1991 out of Suitland High in Forestville, Md. He spent parts of two seasons in the Giants' farm system, compiling a 1-2 record while pitching in the Arizona League. Should he make the team, Towns would become the oldest pitcher to appear in an Atlantic League game, surpassing the legendary Roger Clemens who pitched for Sugar Land in 2012 at the age of 50 years, 1 month and 3 days.

International League

Tigers No. 2 prospect Max Clark hits two doubles and makes a sweet diving catch for Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens

Yankees No. 6 prospect Spencer Jones hammers a grand slam for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Midwest League

Dodgers No. 8 prospect Charles Davalan tallies two homers and six RBIs in one inning for High-A Great Lakes Loons

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball (MLV), the premier professional volleyball league in the United States, has announced a significant increase in national viewership for its second annual MLV All-Star Match, signaling continued momentum for the league's rapid growth. The 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match, which aired nationally on CBS on Saturday, March 28, averaged 562,000 viewers and earned a 0.4 rating, representing a 36% year-over-year increase. The match reached a peak audience of 672,000 viewers - an increase of 227,000 versus last season's inaugural All-Star Match peak - reflecting growing national interest in professional women's volleyball and expanding visibility for MLV. Held at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Team Meske defeated Team Launiere in a thrilling three-set match (24-25, 25-19, 25-22), capping a high-intensity showcase that resonated with audiences in-arena and nationwide. "In Orlando, fans got a firsthand look at the speed, power, and intensity that define this level of play," said MLV Commissioner Jaime Weston. "The All-Star Match made one thing clear that this is the major leagues. We're seeing a direct connection between the elite talent on the court and the growing demand from a national audience. From our broadcast partners to the energy inside a packed arena, the momentum behind this sport is undeniable, and it's building in real time."

League One Volleyball

A new professional women's volleyball team will debut in San Francisco in 2027. We spoke with the chairwoman of LOVB, the league making it all happen, about what to expect from now until opening night.

Major League Rugby

The Seattle Seawolves announced the appointment of JoAnne Anderson as President, ushering in a new era of growth as the club prepares for their 2026 Major League Rugby season opener tonight. With this appointment, Anderson becomes one of only two women currently leading teams in Major League Rugby, marking a significant milestone for the league and the sport. Anderson brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, brand building, and live events, with a proven ability to galvanize teams and audiences, shape culture, foster community, and drive meaningful business results. In her new role, she will lead the organization's next phase of growth while expanding the reach and impact of professional rugby across Seattle. "Over the past nine years, we hadn't given the commercial side of rugby the attention it needed," said Seawolves co-owner Adrian Balfour. "What's exciting now is that we've brought in a new president, JoAnne Anderson. She comes from a strong marketing background, not from rugby, and that's on purpose. Her role is to help build that commercial success here in Seattle." "I'm honored to join the Seattle Seawolves at such an important moment," said Anderson. "My focus is on making rugby more accessible to new audiences while protecting and elevating the values that make the sport so special. Rugby has a unique ability to bring people together, and we have an opportunity to extend that impact even further across our community."

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) announced that Cindy Ball-Malone has been named head coach of the Utah Talons, replacing Howard Dobson. Ball-Malone brings more than two decades of head coaching experience at the collegiate level and is currently the head coach at the University of Central Florida, where she will continue to serve in her existing role while leading the Talons. "Cindy is one of the most respected coaches in the game and has a proven ability to develop elite talent and build successful programs," said Utah Talons General Manager Lisa Fernandez. "We're excited to welcome her to the Talons. At the same time, we want to thank Howard for everything he did to help establish this team and build a great culture that led us to the inaugural AUSL championship. He set a strong foundation that we're looking forward to building on."

UCF Head Softball Coach Cindy Ball-Malone joins FOX 35's Garrett Wymer live via Zoom to discuss her signing on to coach the Athletes Unlimited Softball League defending champion Utah Talons while staying on board to lead the Knights. Coach Bear brings nearly 400 career wins and top-tier collegiate softball coaching experience at Boise State, UCF and with Team USA to the AUSL.

Major League Table Tennis

THE BEST OF MLTT WEEK 15: Atlanta Blazers Yuya Oshima. The Japanese star's final performance of the 2026 Regular Season!







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 7, 2026

Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.