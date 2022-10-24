Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report

by Dan Krieger

October 24, 2022 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)







BASEBALL

Atlantic League: Ground was broken this week on a sports facility in downtown Hagerstown (MD) and it will become home to an expansion team in the independent Atlantic League for the 2024 season. The team ownership plans to announce a name-the-team contest.

Empire Baseball League: The independent developmental Empire League, which develops players for other independent leagues that are partners of Major League Baseball, announced the Malone (NY) Border Hounds as the name of a new future team. A baseball field is undergoing renovations in the town, which is based in the North Country area of Upstate New York. The Empire League operated in 2022 with four teams all based in the North Country: the Plattsburgh Thunderbirds, Tupper Lake Riverpigs, Saranac Lake Surge and Japan Islanders, which was a team of Japanese players based in Lyon Mountain (NY).

Major League Baseball Draft League: The MLB Draft League, which includes the top prospects eligible for the MLB summer draft, announced its 2023 schedule will feature the same six teams as last season with each team playing an 80-game schedule. Teams included the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Niles, OH), State College (PA) Spikes, West Virginia Black Bears (Morgantown), Williamsport (PA) Crosscutters, Trenton (NJ) Thunder and Frederick (MD) Keys. The MLB Draft League started play in the 2021 season.

Northwoods League: The summer-collegiate Northwoods League's 2023 expansion team based in Minot (ND) will be called the Minot Hot Tots after a popular tater tot casserole from the area.

Coastal Plain League: The summer-collegiate CPL announced a former independent team called the Boone (NC) Bigfoots has been added to the league for the 2023 season.

BASKETBALL

Canadian Elite Basketball League: The ten-team minor professional CEBL announced the league's new Calgary (Alberta) team will be called the Calgary Surge when it starts play in the 2023 season. After the 2022 season, the CEBL relocated the Guelph Nighthawks team, which was a charter CEBL team in 2018 and in the league's smallest market, to Calgary. The CEBL plays a summertime (May to August) season.

Florida Basketball Association: The semi-pro FBA announced the league's Kissimmee-based team called The Pride (formerly the Poinciana Pride) has been removed from league. The league currently lists a new team called the Volusia County Serpents (Deland) that plans to be part of the 2023 FBA season.

FOOTBALL

American Spring Football League: The proposed springtime professional ASFL, which plans to start play in 2023 with eight teams, has announced the first two franchises will be located in Houston and Little Rock. Initially, the league anticipates having four teams in Texas and four other teams in neighboring states. The ASFL plans to expand into the Northeast in year two and then to the West Coast in year three.

National Arena League: The NAL announced its 2023 season schedule that will feature eight teams aligned in a single-table format. All six teams from the 2022 season will return and the league added the new Fayetteville (NC) Mustangs and the Odessa-based West Texas Warbirds from the 2022 Arena Football Association. Each team is scheduled to play a 14-game schedule from April 1 through July 22, 2023.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The minor professional ECHL started its 2022-23 season this week with 28 teams aligned in seven-team North, South, Central and Mountain divisions. All 27 teams from the 2021-22 season have returned and the league added the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates as the 28th team. Savannah was added to the South Division and the Norfolk Admirals were moved from the South to the North Division. Each team will play a 72-game schedule through April 15, 2023.

Southern Professional Hockey League: The minor professional SPHL started its 2022-23 season this week with the same 11 teams from last season and again aligned in a single-table format. Each team will play a 56-game schedule April 8, 2023.

United States Premier Hockey League: The USPHL announced the Wooster (OH) Oilers team in the Tier-III Premier Conference has been removed from the remainder of the 2022-23 season schedule due to a lack of players. The Oilers had lost their first two games 10-1 and 11-0 and forfeited its third game. The Oilers were removed from the Great Lakes Division, which now has only four teams.

SOCCER

USL Championship (United Soccer League): The Division-II professional USL Championship has awarded an expansion franchise to an investment group called Milwaukee Pro Soccer for a team that plans to start play in the 2025 season. Construction is expected to start later this year on an 8,000-seat stadium in downtown Milwaukee. Officials with Milwaukee Pro Soccer operate the Forward Madison FC (Wisconsin) of the Division-III professional USL League One.

USL League One (United Soccer League): The owner of the FC Tucson team in the Division-III professional USL League One is selling the USL League One franchise, but will keep the FC Tucson name and move the team down a level to the pre-professional USL League Two for the 2023 season. FC Tucson was a member of the USL's pre-professional league, then known as the Premier Development League, for seven seasons (2012-18) before moving up to become a charter member of the USL League One for the 2019 season. The FC Tucson hopes to return to the professional ranks in the near future, if it can find a suitable stadium. The One Knoxville Sporting Club, which played its inaugural 2022 season as part of the pre-professional USL League Two, announced the team will move up to the professional USL League One for the 2023 season.

Major League Indoor Soccer: The proposed new professional MLIS announced the Omaha Kings team has joined for the league's inaugural 2022-23 season and the team is listed as part of the Central Division. The Kings were part of the Major Arena Soccer League 2 for the 2021-22 season and were previous members of the amateur-level Premier Arena Soccer League and Major Arena Soccer League 3. The MLIS is now up to 12 teams aligned in four-team Eastern, Central and Southern divisions.

OTHER

Professional Box Lacrosse Association: The new indoor PBLA announced a ninth team called the Jim Thorpe (PA) All-Americans has been added for the league's inaugural 2022-23 season, which will run from December 29, 2022 through April 15, 2023. The town of Jim Thorpe is about 35 miles north of Allentown (PA). It looks as though the All-Americans will play home games at various venues during the season. The PBLA held a player draft this weekend to stock all nine teams.

Dan Krieger is the creator of the Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report, which has been tracking changes in the sports world's leagues, teams and nicknames since April 2007.

