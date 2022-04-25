Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report

by Dan Krieger

BASEBALL

Atlantic League: The independent Atlantic League started its 2022 season this week with ten teams aligned in five-team North and South divisions. Each team will play a 132-game schedule through September 18. The league operated with eight teams last season and added the new Staten Island (NY) FerryHawks expansion team to the North Division for the 2022 season. To keep an even number of teams, the Kentucky Wild Genomes team, which is based in Lexington (KY) and shares the same ballpark as the league's Lexington Legends, was added to the South Division for the 2022 season. At the end of the 2021 season, the league's West Virginia Power was renamed the Charleston Dirty Birds.

American Association: With only a few weeks until the start of the 2022 season, the owner of the independent American Association's Sioux City (IA) Explorers has threatened to move the team to another market for this season and never return, if the deteriorating seats in the city-owned ballpark are not replaced. The team has been in the city since 1993.

Liga Mexicana de Beisbol: Mexico's top-level LMB, or Mexican Baseball League, started its 2022 season this week with the same 18 teams as last season and aligned in a nine-team Zona Sur (South Division) and a nine-team Zona Norte (North Division). The 2022 season will run until August 7 with each team playing a shortened 90-game schedule.

Texas League: The Wichita Wind Surge of the Double-A Texas League played a game this week as the Wichita Turbo Tubs, which pays tribute to the tradition of racing antique bathtubs on the Arkansas River. The team plans to use the nickname for most Thursday home games during the season.

Wild Wild West League: The summer-collegiate Wild Wild West League, which had four Portland (OR)-based teams in the 2021 season, has expanded to add a four-team Texas Division for the 2022 season. The Texas-based teams called the Burleson Boxers, Fort Worth Rodeo Cats, Joshua Trees and Cleburne Eagles will play all 2022 games at the home of the Cleburne Railroaders from the independent American Association. All four Portland teams will return from last season and will again play all games at the home of the Portland Pickles from the summer-collegiate West Coast League.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association Gatorade League (G-League): The NBA G-League's Oklahoma City Blue, which is owned and operated by the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder and plays home games at the Thunder's arena, might be forced to find a new home arena before the start of the 2022-23 season. The Blue is the only G-League team that shares an arena with its NBA counterpart. The NBA and the G-League want G-League teams to have their own arena and fan base in markets not served by the NBA, so the Blue could be on the move to a new market in the near future.

The Basketball League: The minor professional TBL has come to a verbal agreement for new team called the Los Angeles Flash and also a new Albuquerque (NM)-based team. An official announcement is to follow. The league also plans to add an Atlanta-based team called ATL 8igh (eight) DAO, which will incorporate blockchain technology and will be operated as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) controlled by its community members via non-fungible tokens.

American Basketball Association: The semi-pro ABA announced a team called the Owensboro (KY) Thunder will join the league for the 2022-23 season. The ABA had an Owensboro-based team called the Kentucky Bisons for two seasons (2008-10) and briefly the Owensboro Colonels for a game in 2017.

FOOTBALL

Arena Football Association: After winning first game in AFA history last weekend against the Magnolia State Spartans (Philadelphia, MS), the Fort Worth-based North Texas Bulls team has been removed from the league for failing to meet certain league requirements. The AFA plans to work with the five remaining teams to fill dates on the schedule that was affected by the removal of the Bulls.

National Arena League: The NAL started its 2022 season this weekend with six teams aligned in a single table and each team playing 12 games through July 2022. The league operated with six teams last season, but the Jersey Flight (Trenton) did not return and the San Antonio Gunslingers team, which played as part of the 2021 American Arena League, was added as a 2022 expansion team. The five returning teams include the Albany (NY) Empire, Carolina Cobras (Greensboro, NC), Columbus (GA) Lions, Jacksonville Sharks and Orlando Predators.

Elite Indoor Football: The semi-pro EIF started its 2022 season a couple of weeks ago and the schedule lists six teams called the Alabama Empire (Montgomery), Peach State Cats (Suwanee, GA), Knoxville Nightmare, Atlanta Furious, Southern Steam (Macon, GA) and a travel-only team called the United Fire Power (Indian Trail, NC). Some EIF teams will be playing 2022 games against teams from the new Federated Arena League.

HOCKEY

North American 3 Hockey League: The Albuquerque-based New Mexico Ice Wolves of the Tier-II junior-level NAHL were recently granted permission to establish a Tier-III team in the NA3HL for the 2022-23 season. This team will be the relocation of the NA3HL's Oklahoma City Ice Hawks. Oklahoma City recently obtained a Tier-II NAHL team to be called the Oklahoma Warriors with the relocation of the league's Wichita Falls (TX) Warriors after the 2021-22 season.

Professional Women's Hockey Players Association: The PWHPA, which has operated under a tour-based model since it was formed in 2019, announced plans to establish a new six-team women's professional hockey league starting in 2023. Although no specific locations were announced, teams are expected to be based in the United States and Canada. The PWHPA recently broke off talks about possible collaboration with the current six-team women's professional hockey league called the Premier Hockey Federation, which previously operated as the National Women's Hockey League. The PWHPA is expected to operate the proposed new women's league under a new name. Several National Hockey League teams have sponsored PWHPA events in the past and the PWHPA has been looking to have NHL support for a new women's league.

SOCCER

League1 Ontario: Canada's Ontario-based Division-3 pro-am League1 Ontario soccer league started its 2022 season this week with a 22-team Men's Premier division and a 20-team Women's Premier division. Each division is aligned in a single table format. The League1 Ontario also has a Men's Reserve division with 32 U-21 teams in 4 regional divisions and 16 U-19 teams in 2 regional divisions. The 28-team Women's Reserve division has an eight-team Central, a ten-team North-East and a ten-team West.

United Women's Soccer: The pro-am UWS has finalized its six-team Southwest Conference for the 2022 season with the recent addition of teams called the Luxoria FC (Dallas) and San Antonio Runners.

National Independent Soccer Association: The NISA, which operates a men's Division-III professional league, started the 2022 Spring Season of its amateur-level NISA Nation league last month with 20 teams aligned in a five-team Florida Region, eight-team Northeast Region and a seven-team Southwest Region. The Spring Season runs through July 9, 2022.

National Premier Soccer League: The men's elite-level NPSL has started its 2022 season with many of the league's West Region teams in action, while teams in other regions will start over the next two weeks. The 2022 NPSL has 95 teams that include an 18-team West Region with 2 regional divisions; a 30-team South Region with 4 regional divisions; an 18-team Midwest Region with 3 regional divisions and a 29-team East Region with 4 regional divisions. The 2022 season ends on July 15.

OTHER

Athletes Unlimited - Softball: The Athletes Unlimited will return for a third season of women's professional softball that will again be played at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont (IL). Sixty players on four teams will compete over five weeks from July 29 through August 28, 2022. The Athletes Unlimited also announced plans for a new two-week 18-game AUX Softball competition at San Diego State University starting June 13, 2022 and featuring 42 players.

Dan Krieger is the creator of the Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report, which has been tracking changes in the sports world's leagues, teams and nicknames since April 2007.

