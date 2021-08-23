Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report

by Dan Krieger

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: The independent Pioneer League announced it will add a Flathead Valley team based in Kalispell (MT) for the 2022 season. The former affiliated short-season advanced rookie-level league played its first season as an independent league in 2021 with eight teams. The league previously announced another team called the Northern Colorado Owlz (Windsor) will start play in the 2022 season.

Arizona Fall League: Major League Baseball's AzFL plans to return to play on October 13, 2021 after cancelling its 2020 season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The six AzFL teams will again be located in Salt River (Rafters), Peoria (Javelinas), Surprise (Saguaros), Mesa (Solar Sox), Glendale (Desert Dogs) and Scottsdale (Scorpions) with each team having seven prospects from five different MLB teams.

The Western League: The independent Pecos League has posted that its winter-season showcase league known as The Western League will play from October 20 through November 22, 2021 with all games played at Sam Lynn Park in Bakersfield (CA). The league's 2020 season was played in Bakersfield during the month of February with only three teams.

BASKETBALL

Canadian Elite Basketball League: As the seven-team professional CEBL finishes up its 2021 season, the league announced a new team called the Scarborough Shooting Stars (Greater Toronto Area) will be added as 2022 expansion team. A Montreal expansion team was previously announced for 2022.

Maximum Basketball League: The semi-pro men's MBL, which recently finished is 2020-21 season, will add a team called the Birmingham (AL) Miners for the 2021-22 season.

Women's Basketball Development Association: After sitting out the 2020 season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the semi-pro WBDA started its 2021 season last weekend with a condensed number of team. The league's 18 teams are aligned in an eight-team Eastern Conference, an eight-team Western Conference and a two-team Mexico Conference. The season will run through September.

FOOTBALL

National Football League: The NFL's Washington Football Team, formerly known as the Washington Redskins, has apparently selected three nicknames as finalists for the team name from the following eight choices: Brigade, Presidents, Commanders, Redhogs, Redwolves, Armada, Defenders and Football Team.

Indoor Football League: The IFL's 2022 Las Vegas expansion franchise plans to announce the team's nickname next week. The team was reported to have filed trademark registrations for the Vegas Knight Hawks, Vegas Neon Knights and the Vegas Knightmare.

HOCKEY

Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League: The CPJHL, which is sanctioned under the Amateur Athletic Union's United Hockey Union, has been restructured for the 2021-22 season to reduce travel after cancelling the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The league plans to consolidate teams into Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec to reduce travel costs.

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League: After sitting out the 2020-21 season due to coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions, the Spokane (WA) Braves of the Junior-B KIJHL will again sit out the 2021-22 season due to uncertainty of cross-border travel between the United States and Canada. All of the KIJHL's 19 other teams are based in British Columbia.

Ontario Junior Hockey League: The Buffalo Junior Sabres, the only non-Canadian team in the Junior-A OJHL, will sit out a second season in a row for 2021-22 due to cross-border travel restrictions between the United States and Canada. The team will return for the 2022-23 season.

Federal Prospects Hockey League: The FPHL announced its 2021-22 schedule will feature seven teams each playing 62 games from late October 2021 through mid-April 2022. An East Division will feature the Danbury (CT) Hat Tricks, Watertown (NY) Wolves, Delaware Thunder (Harrington) and the expansion Binghamton (NY) Black Bears. The West Division will include the Columbus (GA) River Dragons, Port Huron (MI) Prowlers and Carolina Thunderbirds (Winston-Salem). The schedule will include three neutral-site games to be played in Biloxi (MS) during December.

Western States Hockey League: The junior-level WSHL, which is considered a Tier-II league under the Amateur Athletic Union's United Hockey Union, confirmed the Alberta-based Barrhead Bombers franchise was moved to Medford (OR) and renamed the Rogue Valley Royals, but a former sponsor of the Bombers will start a new version of the Barrhead Bombers for the 2021-22 WSHL season.

SOCCER

Canadian Soccer League: After playing an abbreviated season in 2020, the semi-pro Ontario-based CSL announced plans for a ten-week ProSound Cup with seven teams playing all games at Centennial Stadium in Toronto. Teams include the FC Voruta, SC Scarborough, Serbian White Eagles, Atletico Sporting Toronto, St. Catharines Hrvat, Toronto Tigers and BGH City, which is a merger of the Brampton Galaxy SC and the Hamilton City SC. The start planned for last weekend was pushed back to August 28, 2021.

Canadian Women's Pro-Am League: Officials with the Calgary Foothills SC, which is part of the U.S.-based pro-am United Women's Soccer, plans to file an application with Canada Soccer this October for a new Canada-based women's pro-am league that could start in 2022, and is also speaking with potential investors to bring an NWSL expansion team to Canada.

National Indoor Soccer League: The proposed new NISL announced a new team called the Columbus (GA) Rapids will be the third team in the league's inaugural 2021-22 season. The NISL previously announced two other teams called the Memphis Americans and Fayetteville (NC) Fury and plans to add a fourth team. Each NISL team is expected to operate a men's and a women's team. A team called the Columbus Comets played in the 1997 season of the defunct minor Eastern Indoor Soccer League.

National Competitive Soccer League: The new NCSL plans to be the new youth component for a path-to-pro for players aspiring to the men's National Independent Soccer Association and the proposed new Women's Independent Soccer League.

USL W-League (United Soccer League): The new version of the USL W-League, which plans to start in 2022 as a pre-professional league, announced three more teams have been added for its inaugural 2022 season. The new teams are the Southern Soccer Academy (Marietta, GA), which had a team in the 2021 Women's Premier Soccer League, the Morris Elite SC (Madison, NJ), which had a men's team in the 2021 USL League Two, and the Wake FC (Holly Springs, NC), which also had a men's team in the 2021 USL League Two.

USL League Two (United Soccer League): The Chicago City SC, which operated a women's team in the 2021 Women's Premier Soccer League, will have a Chicago City SC men's team in the 2022 season of the pre-professional USL League Two.

OTHER

Major Series Lacrosse: After cancelling its 2020 and 2021 seasons due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the men's Major Senior-A MSL decided to hold a 5-week 20-game "MSL Classic" tournament featuring five of the league's six teams, all based in Ontario, Canada. The tournament started in late July and runs through next weekend with all games played at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre.

Dan Krieger is the creator of the Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report, which has been tracking changes in the sports world's leagues, teams and nicknames since April 2007.

