Weekend Recap

La Crosse, Wis. - After the fourth week of college baseball some of the upcoming Loggers had a successful weekend including Mac Bingham (University of Arizona), Matthew Boyer (Saint Louis University), Caleb Ricketts (University of San Diego), Jason Hodges (John A. Logan University), and Quinton Kujawa (University of Akron).

Bingham (OF) continues to impress his freshman year raking a.361 BA. This weekend the Wildcats played the University of Houston winning the series 2-1. In the first game of the series, Bingham went 0-1 but was walked three times with one RBI helping his team win 7-1. On Saturday March 7th, Mac went 1-3 at the plate losing 3-1. With the series split one game a piece, Bingham went 2-4 with 2 RBIs and a walk in helping his team to the victory and series win.

Matthew Boyer, freshman right-handed pitcher from Saint Louis University got the win this weekend against Bowling Green. Boyer started the game and pitched 5.2 inning holding Bowling Green to just 2 runs on 3 hits. Boyer now has a 3-1 record on the season with 21 IP and a 4.71 ERA. Boyer looks to continue his early success as the season proceeds.

San Diego's Caleb Ricketts has been very successful in his sophomore season. This weekend San Diego traveled to the University of Indiana for a three game set. In game one of the series, Ricketts went 1-3 at the plate with 1 RBI and 1 SB, but the team came up short losing 9-2. In the second game, Caleb was behind the plate calling the game and San Diego won 6-2. In the series finale, Ricketts played well going 3-5 with three hits, one RBI and scored twice as the Toreros routed the Hoosiers 13-5. Thus far in the 2020 season, Ricketts holds a remarkable .377 BA with 20 hits and 16 RBIs in just 14 games played.

Another freshman, Jason Hodges (OF) had an impressive weekend for John A. Logan University. Hodges went 2-4 with a pair of two-baggers on Thursday, March 5th against Lincoln Trail College. On Sunday, Hodges hit two home runs going 2-5 against Carl Sandberg College winning a wild game 19-14. Hodges looks to keep his bat hot and carry it into the next set of games.

Future Loggers right-handed pitcher Quinton Kujawa (University of Akron) hit the bump this weekend for the fourth time this season against Marshall. Kujawa has pitched well this season but hasn't received his first win yet. Against Marshall on March 7th, Kujawa tossed six innings, struck out five and only gave up two ER. Marshall held Akron to one run giving Kujawa the loss. Kujawa has a 4.23 ERA over 23.1 IP and will be looking for his first win in his next start.

After a scorching weekend in La Crosse the Loggers are looking forward to the start of the season. Weekend Recaps will become more frequent as the college season continues to heat up so stay tuned...Roll Logs!

