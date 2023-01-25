Weekend Preview: January 27 & 28

There has been plenty of action at the Hangar this past month, but the fun isn't over! This upcoming weekend the Ice Flyers (16-15-0-0) are taking on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (20-8-1-1). The last time these two teams met was back in November where the Ice Flyers came out on top with a 2-0 win. It's sure to be a battle with the Ice Flyers finding recent success and the Rail Yard Dawgs staying consistent.

THEY'RE PRETTY HIGH IN THE STANDINGS BUT I DON'T THINK WE'RE TOO CONCERNED WITH THAT. LAST TIME WE PLAYED THEM WE SHUT THEM OUT, SO WE JUST NEED TO go out AND DO THE SAME THING WITH GOOD DEFENSE THAT TRANSITIONS INTO GOOD OFFENSE. if we can do that then THE RESULTS WILL BE IN OUR FAVOR.

Malik Johnson

Bobblehead Giveaway Night Sponsored by Office Pride

On Friday, January 27 the first 1,000 fans in the arena will get to take home a one-of-a-kind Maverick Bobblehead sponsored by Office Pride. The giveaway is limited to one per person and fans must be present to receive the the bobblehead. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.!

MARDI GRAS NIGHT SPONSORED BY ANGLIN REICHMANN & ARMSTRONG

On Saturday, January 28 the Ice Flyers are kicking off the Mardi Gras Season at the Hangar for Mardi Gras Night sponsored by Anglin Reichmann & Armstrong. The team will be wearing specialty Mardi Gras Jerseys that fans will be able to bid on in a silent auction above section 106 at fan services and after the game in a silent auction in sections 103 and 104. Replica jerseys will be available for purchase at the merchandise booths and a custom jersey order will be available the following week. During the intermissions, fans can expect a ton of beads and Mardi Gras fun with two on-ice vehicle parades.

Single game tickets may be purchased from the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office in-person or online at Ticketmaster.com. Fans wanting to take advantage of discounted Military and Student tickets must purchase them at the Box Office. No ticket required for ages (2) and under. Children 2-12 can get 25% off their tickets at the box office.

Check-In-To-Win

Download the Ice Flyers app and check in at our game for a chance to win a jersey! It's that simple. The Ice Flyers app is your all-in-one spot to keep up to date with the team, play interactive games during each of our home games, and more!

Download on the App Store or Google Play today!

Game-Day Volunteers

A new year means plenty of new fun to be had the the Hangar. We're looking for outgoing people (ages 15+) to join our flight crew for a chance to get in on the action and be a part of our team! Volunteers can earn up to 4 volunteer hours per game, while having fun coordinating fan tosses, interacting with fans, and being the life of the party! Email Eric@IceFlyers.com for more information.

Group Tickets

Start planning your group outing for one of our home games now! Bring your friends, coworkers, or family for an amazing night out at the hanger. Email Eric@IceFlyers.com for more information.

