Weekend Preview: January 20 & 21

January 18, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Another Weekend of Fun At The Hangar

The Ice Flyers are back in Pensacola this weekend for NHL/Jr. Ice Flyers Night sponsored by A DJ Connection on Friday, January 20 and Military Appreciation Night Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union on Saturday, January 21.

We just need to keep pushing forward with the momentum this homestand and start building some points while playing to our abilities and strengths. it's been good to have a few consecutive games at home, it's always a big attribute and plus for us to be able to play in front of our fans.

Garrett Milan

This Friday, fans are encouraged to rep their favorite NHL teams and celebrate the sport of hockey. The Jr. Ice Flyers will take to the Ice during the first intermission to scrimmage and raise awareness about their program. Fans can visit Jr. Ice Flyer members above section 105 where they will be tabling and selling raffle tickets for a chance to win one of two signed sticks from NHLers Alex Killorn (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers). Proceeds from that raffle will be donated to the Jr. Ice Flyers program.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 notables

On Saturday, the second of three Military Appreciation Nights will see the Hangar packed with active and retired military personnel as the Ice Flyers pay tribute to Pensacola's rich military history and community. Active or retired personnel can purchase $12 tickets for their entire party with valid I.D. at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. The night will feature two puck droppers; One being Navy Federal's very own Vice President of Business Solutions, Will Scott, and the other being the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Capt. Terrence Shashaty.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21 NOTABLES

Single game tickets may be purchased from the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office in-person or online at Ticketmaster.com. Fans wanting to take advantage of discounted Military and Student tickets must purchase them at the Box Office. No ticket required for ages (2) and under. Children 2-12 can get 25% off their tickets at the box office.

Check-In-To-Win

Download the Ice Flyers app and check in at our game for a chance to win a jersey! It's that simple. The Ice Flyers app is your all-in-one spot to keep up to date with the team, play interactive games during each of our home games, and more!

Download on the App Store or Google Play today!

Game-Day Volunteers

A new year means plenty of new fun to be had the the Hangar. We're looking for outgoing people (ages 15+) to join our flight crew for a chance to get in on the action and be a part of our team! Volunteers can earn up to 4 volunteer hours per game, while having fun coordinating fan tosses, interacting with fans, and being the life of the party! Email Eric@IceFlyers.com for more information.

Group Tickets

Start planning your group outing for one of our home games now! Bring your friends, coworkers, or family for an amazing night out at the hanger. Email Eric@IceFlyers.com for more information.

Join our email List

By registering with the Ice Flyers, you'll receive breaking team news, special offers, and information about exclusive events delivered straight to your inbox for free! Register your email here: icefly.co/SignUp

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.