Weekend Preview: Havoc to Play Back-To-Back Games against Bolts

HUNTSVILLE - This weekend, the Huntsville Havoc (9-7-1) will take on the Evansville Thunderbolts (3-14-2) for a home-and-home series. On Friday, the Havoc will travel 260 miles north to play in the Thunderbolt's territory before heading back to the Rocket City on Saturday to host the Thunderbolts on home ice.

Weekend Recap: Friday night vs. Evansville Thunderbolts

On Friday night, the first goal of the game came from the Bolts late in the first period. When the teams came out on the ice for the second period, the Bolts scored in the first minute of the period. But shortly after, the Havoc began their comeback for the win.

Only a minute later, the Havoc retaliated with a goal of their own. Connor Schmidt scored on a pass from Ryan Salkeld and Kyle Sharkey. A few minutes later, the Havoc were awarded a 5-on-3 power play. The two-man advantage proved to be lucrative for the Havoc as Rob Darrar slipped one past the Bolt's goalie and tied up the game. Riding off the scoring momentum, Pat Condon scored a goal two minutes later to give the Havoc the lead for good.

The Havoc outshot the Bolts 25-24 and the goalies for both teams had 22 saves. The Havoc won 3-2 against the Bolts. You can read the full article on the game here.

Saturday night vs. Birmingham Bulls

After the Havoc's Friday night game, the team headed back to Alabama to face their in-state rivals. The Havoc returned home victorious after a 5-1 win against the Bulls.

In the first period, the Havoc were the first to put one of the board after Derek Perl scored a goal from the blue line on a power play, assisted by Christian Powers and Sy Nutkevitch. The rest of the period remained scoreless.

During the first few minutes of the second period, the Bulls were sent to the penalty box and the Havoc didn't waste the scoring opportunity. Connor Schmidt scored on the power play, upping the Havoc's lead by two.

Kyle Sharkey then started a scoring frenzy for the Havoc halfway through the second period. Sharkey shot one past the Bull's goalie, followed by two goals from Peter Sikalis. The three goals were scored in only a three minute timeframe.

The Havoc had 5-0 lead going into the third period, however the Bulls were not to be shutout. The Bulls slipped one past Havoc goalie, Max Milosek, to make reduce the Havoc's lead to four goals. The final score of the game was 5-1 Havoc.

Scouting the Evansville Thunderbolts

The Thunderbolts are off to a difficult start this season, falling to last place in the SPHL standings. The Thunderbolts have only won three games at home, have yet to pick up a W on the road and have only eight points so far this season. In comparison, the number one team in the SPHL, the Bulls, have 32 points, and the Havoc tallied up 19.

By the numbers

This week, Sy Nutkevitch is leading the Havoc in points with a total of 16. Over the weekend, Nutkevitch picked up three points. He also has the most assists on the team with 13 assists this season.

Ryan Salkeld and Connor Schmidt are tied for leading goal scorer at seven a piece. Schmidt tallied up three points over the weekend with two goals and one assist. Salkeld also had a three-point weekend, with an assist and two goals.

Max Milosek, who was named SPHL Warrior player of the week, climbs to fifth in the league for goals against average at 2.39. He also is fifth in the league for SV% at .920.

Weiner Dog Christmas

The Havoc return to the Von Braun Center on Dec. 22, to play Evansville, but there will be a major attraction during the intermissions. It will be our first Weiner Dog Christmas. Register your dachshund on the Havoc app or website and you can race them on the ice for a chance to win valuable prizes.

