Weekend Preview: Havoc Prepare for Weekend on the Road

December 7, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc (6-6-1) are gearing up for a long stretch of games away from the Rocket City. The Havoc will first face the newest SPHL squad in the Quad City Storm (5-7-1) and their opponent from last season's championship series in the Peoria Rivermen (9-1-3). Huntsville will not see home ice until they return to play the Evansville Thunderbolts on Dec. 22.

Weekend Recap: Friday night vs. Knoxville

The Havoc recorded their first shutout of the season on Friday, Nov. 30, defeating the Knoxville Ice Bears 5-0. Rookie goaltender Max Milosek saved 34 shots during the game to earn his first professional shutout and the Havoc defense stepped up on the penalty kill, keeping Knoxville scoreless on five opportunities with the extra player.

After a rough start to the season, the Havoc played one of their best games of the year. Ryan Salkeld, who has recorded at least one point in all but three games of the season, scored the first goal of the game. During the second period, the Havoc put two more in the net. The first from Peter Sikalis and the second courtesy of Sy Nutkevitch, giving the Havoc a 3-0 lead. In the third period, Huntsville's Christian Powers scored on a powerplay and Nutkevitch capped the scoring with his second goal on the night.

You can read the full write up about the game here, and check out the game's highlights on the Havoc YouTube page.

Scouting the Quad City Storm

The Havoc face the Quad City Storm for the first time ever on Saturday night. The Storm have a difficult time with injuries lately. During their most recent game against Evansville, the Storm's bench was comprised of only nine forwards and five defensemen. The Storm lost against the Thunderbolts, 5-1.

The Storm are ranked best in the SPHL while on the power play at 25.93% while the Havoc are second with 22.95%. Quad Cities is also second on the penalty kill, at 85.51% while the Havoc are currently ranked worst in the league at 74.47%.

Scouting the Peoria Rivermen

The Havoc make the short trip from Moline to Peoria on Sunday (about 45 minutes) to play an afternoon matinee against the Rivermen. The Havoc have yet to play the Rivermen this season, but the last time these two faced off was a memorable one. Huntsville beat Peoria in game three of the SPHL championship series to take the President's Cup title.

The Rivermen are third in the SPHL standings but only have played Evansville, Quad City and Fayetteville this season. The Rivermen have yet to face Birmingham, Knoxville or Pensacola, which are all teams that gave the Havoc some trouble earlier this year. The Rivermen rank fifth in the league in power plays (19.40%) and fourth in penalty kills (82.69%).

By the numbers

Salked and Nutkevitch are leading the team in points with 12 each. Salked leads the team in goals, scoring a total of six so far this season. Nutkevitch has tallied up nine assists, the most on the team, and currently has a three-game scoring streak.

Weiner Dog Christmas

The Havoc return to the Von Braun Center on Dec. 22, to play Evansville, but there will be a major attraction during the intermissions. It will be our first Weiner Dog Christmas. Register your dachshund on the Havoc app and you can race them on the ice for a chance to win valuable prizes.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.