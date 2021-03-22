Weekend of Golf Coming to Jackson Field

Are you ready to get out and enjoy Jackson® Field™ as you've never seen before? If your answer is yes, then the newly established Grand River Country Club, where we've paired golf and baseball together, is for you! We've created a fun and unique 9-hole, 27 shot experience that spans the entire 360-degree concourse! The 4-day event is open to individuals ($30 for 9 holes) and foursomes ($100 total for 9 holes). Golfers of all ability levels are welcome!

Begin in Pepsi Porch and move your way counterclockwise around the concourse before ending in left-field under the video board. The point system is as follows: 25 pts for a Hole-in-One, 10 pts for a ball on the green, 2 pts for a ball on the field, and 0 pts for a ball in the stands. Your hole score is the total points earned from your three shots on each tee.

The person with the highest point total from one completed 9-hole round after the event concludes on Sunday will be proclaimed champion and awarded with the 1st ever Grand River Country Club Championship Red Blazer! And if that's not enough, the champion will also receive a complimentary night in the Owner's Suite to enjoy a 2021 Lugnuts home game! (date TBD).

Also, there will be special prize drawings for Hole-in-Ones and additional opportunities to take home awards for individual shot-making accomplishments.

The estimated round time is 60-75 minutes. Our Pepsi Porch Bar and Beverage Cart will be available to "quench your thirst" before and during your round. Then head out to Good Hops and enjoy great post-round food and drinks. Parking close to Jackson Field will be available as City Lots #52,53 and 55 will be open to the public and staffed by Lansing city parking officials. Parking fee is $5.00.

Mask Up and get ready for an experience unlike any other! Questions? Contact us at lansinglugnuts.com or 517-485-4500.

