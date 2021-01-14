Weekend Games vs Wichita Postponed by ECHL; 11 Additional Home Dates Announced Through April 3

Allen, Texas - The ECHL has announced that The Allen Americans home series against the Wichita Thunder, scheduled for January 15, 16 and 17, has been postponed, per league safety protocols.

All three games will be rescheduled at a later date during the 2020-21 regular season, with tickets for these games being transferred forward.

Concurrently, the ECHL is announcing eleven (11) additional home game dates for the Americans, through April 3. (see schedule below)

"It's disappointing that we will not be able to play our three home games against Wichita this weekend, but the health and safety of all athletes comes first" shares Team President Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "Coach Martinson and the guys will be back at practice this weekend preparing for the road trip to Kansas City on January 23, and look forward to our return to the Allen Event Center for our 31 remaining regular season home games through June 6, followed by the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Our collective organizational goal is to make this a championship season in Allen and we will continue to work every day to this end for our loyal fans."

The balance of the regular season home games, plus additional road contests will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information please stay connected to Allen Americans Social Media Channels and the official website, www.AllenAmericans.com

2020-21 ALLEN AMERICANS SCHEDULE (as of January 14, 2021)

DAY DATE HOME TIME

Saturday January 23 @ KANSAS CITY 7:05 PM CT

Sunday January 24 @ Tulsa 7:05 PM CT

Friday January 29 @ Utah 6:05 PM CT

Saturday January 30 @ Utah 6:05 PM CT

Sunday January 31 @ Utah 6:05 PM CT

Wednesday February 3 WICHITA 7:05 PM CT

Friday February 5 WICHITA 7:05 PM CT

Saturday February 6 @WICHITA 7:05 PM CT

Tuesday February 9 UTAH 7:05 PM CT

Friday February 19 KANSAS CITY 7:05 PM CT

Saturday February 20 KANSAS CITY 7:05 PM CT

Wednesday March 3 UTAH 7:05 PM CT

Wednesday March 17 TULSA 7:05 PM CT

Friday March 19 TULSA 7:05 PM CT

Wednesday March 24 RAPID CITY 7:05 PM CT

Friday March 26 RAPID CITY 7:05 PM CT

Saturday March 27 RAPID CITY 7:05 PM CT

Thursday April 1 UTAH 7:05 PM CT

Friday April 2 UTAH 7:05 PM CT

Saturday April 3 UTAH 7:05 PM CT

