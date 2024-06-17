Week Ten Canadian Premier League Highlights

June 17, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Here are the top moments from matchweek ten around the Canadian Premier League as we had action from coast-to-coast, including in beautiful Kelowna for the first time: OneSoccer

Canadian Premier League Stories from June 17, 2024

