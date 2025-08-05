Week 9: Western Conference Player of the Week Kayla McBride

August 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kayla McBride averaged 24.0 PPG, 5.0 APG, and 1.5 SPG while shootin' LIGHTS OUT to earn Western Conference Player of the Week

