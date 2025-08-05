Week 9: Western Conference Player of the Week Kayla McBride
August 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Kayla McBride averaged 24.0 PPG, 5.0 APG, and 1.5 SPG while shootin' LIGHTS OUT to earn Western Conference Player of the Week
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 5, 2025
- Aliyah Boston Wins Eastern Conference Week 9 Player of the Week - Indiana Fever
- Washington Mystics and 318 Foundation Join Forces to Host Inaugural Champions Academy from August 4-7 - Washington Mystics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.