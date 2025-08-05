WNBA Minnesota Lynx

Week 9: Western Conference Player of the Week Kayla McBride

August 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Kayla McBride averaged 24.0 PPG, 5.0 APG, and 1.5 SPG while shootin' LIGHTS OUT to earn Western Conference Player of the Week

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

