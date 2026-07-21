Week 9: Western Conference Player of the Week - Kayla McBride

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







A threat on all ends of the floor

Kayla McBride earns Western Conference Player of the Week honors in Week 9 for the Minnesota Lynx!

28.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.7 SPG

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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