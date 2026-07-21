Week 9: Western Conference Player of the Week - Kayla McBride
Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
A threat on all ends of the floor
Kayla McBride earns Western Conference Player of the Week honors in Week 9 for the Minnesota Lynx!
28.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.7 SPG
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026
- Portland Thorns and Portland Fire Partner with Treasure AI to Power the Future of Women's Sports - Portland Fire
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Indiana Fever
- Minnesota Lynx Guard Kayla McBride Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Minnesota Lynx
- Pacers Sports & Entertainment Names Range Sports Exclusive Partnerships Agency of Record - Indiana Fever
- Fever Host Connecticut in Final Game Before All-Star Break - Indiana Fever
- Sky Fall in Final Seconds to Atlanta Dream, 93-91 - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs SEA (7.20.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 82, Mystics 90 - Golden State Valkyries
- Liberty Rally for Overtime Victory at Dallas - New York Liberty
- Valkyries' Win Streak Comes to an End in Loss to Mystics on Monday Night - Golden State Valkyries
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