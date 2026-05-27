Week 9 Special Teams Player of the Week Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners
Published on May 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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Three-time winner
Tanner Brown earns Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners for the THIRD time this season.
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United Football League Stories from May 27, 2026
- United Football League Announces Week Nine Players of the Week - UFL
- Brown Stays Hot, Morton Breaks out in Week Nine Honors - UFL
- One Playoff Spot Remains in Pursuit of the 2026 United Bowl - UFL
- Morton, Dean and Miller Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Morton, Dean and Miller Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Morton, Dean and Miller Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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