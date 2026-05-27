Week 9 Special Teams Player of the Week Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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Three-time winner

Tanner Brown earns Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners for the THIRD time this season.







United Football League Stories from May 27, 2026

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