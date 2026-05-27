UFL Louisville Kings

Week 9 Special Teams Player of the Week Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video


Three-time winner

Tanner Brown earns Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners for the THIRD time this season.

Check out the Louisville Kings Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Football League Stories from May 27, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central