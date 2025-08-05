Week 9: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Aliyah Boston

August 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Aliyah Boston put up 16.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, and 2.0 SPG to claim Eastern Conference Player of the Week

