Week 9: Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Caitlin Clark
Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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Another monster week for CC
Caitlin Clark earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors in Week 9 after averaging 25.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 7.7 APG for the @IndianaFever!
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026
- Portland Thorns and Portland Fire Partner with Treasure AI to Power the Future of Women's Sports - Portland Fire
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Indiana Fever
- Minnesota Lynx Guard Kayla McBride Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Minnesota Lynx
- Pacers Sports & Entertainment Names Range Sports Exclusive Partnerships Agency of Record - Indiana Fever
- Fever Host Connecticut in Final Game Before All-Star Break - Indiana Fever
- Sky Fall in Final Seconds to Atlanta Dream, 93-91 - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs SEA (7.20.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 82, Mystics 90 - Golden State Valkyries
- Liberty Rally for Overtime Victory at Dallas - New York Liberty
- Valkyries' Win Streak Comes to an End in Loss to Mystics on Monday Night - Golden State Valkyries
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