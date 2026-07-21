Week 9: Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Caitlin Clark

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







Another monster week for CC

Caitlin Clark earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors in Week 9 after averaging 25.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 7.7 APG for the @IndianaFever!

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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