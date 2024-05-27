Week 9 by the Numbers

Week 9 of the UFL season featured two stunning upsets, as the Arlington Renegades (2-7) and the San Antonio Brahmas (7-2) took down the playoff-bound St. Louis Battlehawks (6-3) and Birmingham Stallions (8-1), respectively.

On Sunday, the DC Defenders (4-5) went on the road and defeated the Memphis Showboats (1-8) by double digits, and the Michigan Panthers (7-2) outlasted the Houston Roughnecks (1-8).

Here are the numbers to know after Week 9.

1: With St Louis' loss in Week 9, there will be extra incentive for the final game of the regular season between the Battlehawks and the Brahmas on Saturday. The winner will get home-field advantage in the XFL title game when the same two teams meet again on Saturday, June 8.

3.0: Michigan defensive end Breeland Speaks made a strong statement for his case to be the 2024 UFL Defensive Player of the Year with 3.0 sacks in the Panthers' win over the Roughnecks in Week 9. Speaks now leads the league in both sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (12).

8: The Showboats dropped their eighth consecutive game in Sunday's loss to the Defenders. They'll face the Roughnecks in Week 10, as both teams look to avoid finishing with the worst record in the league.

9: The number of points San Antonio's defense held Birmingham to in Week 9 that ended in the Stallions' first loss of the season. It was the first time in three spring football seasons that Birmingham was held to single digits in a game.

14: Houston's season has not gone according to plan, as they sit with a 1-8 record entering the final week of the regular season, but you have to give head coach CJ Johnson's squad credit - the Roughnecks are fighting until the end. They've lost their past three games by a combined 14 points, with each game coming down to the final seconds. Even more impressive is that those three opponents are three of the four teams going to the playoffs.

197: Michigan QB Bryce Perkins didn't enter Sunday's contest vs. Houston until the second half, but he racked up 197 total yards and three total touchdowns in the Panthers' comeback win. The former Virginia signal-caller had 76 yards and two scores on the ground on just six carries.

378: The Stallions' loss in Week 9 was their first defeat in 378 days, bringing their 15-game win streak that dated back to May 2023 to an end.

