Week 8: Western Conference Player of the Week Paige Bueckers

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







A stat line that covers every part of the floor

Paige Bueckers earns Western Conference Player of the Week honors after a monster Week 8 for the Dallas Wings:

23.6 PPG 5.8 RPG 7.4 APG

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026

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