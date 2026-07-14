Week 8: Western Conference Player of the Week Paige Bueckers
Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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A stat line that covers every part of the floor
Paige Bueckers earns Western Conference Player of the Week honors after a monster Week 8 for the Dallas Wings:
23.6 PPG 5.8 RPG 7.4 APG
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026
- Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Indiana Fever
- Paige Bueckers Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Dallas Wings
- Sun Defeat Fire 90-87 - Connecticut Sun
- Game Preview: Fever vs Valkyries - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream and Emory Healthcare Announce Unique Collaboration to Advance Women's Health - Atlanta Dream
- Sky Fall 96-91 against Dallas, Closing out a Four-Game Western Road Swing - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (7.13.26) - Minnesota Lynx
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