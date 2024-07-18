Week 8 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'Ja Wilson

July 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A'One continues her dominant reign

Last week, A'ja Wilson was unstoppable, delivering buckets and putting on historic performances, leaving her mark on the league like never before. Her incredible play earned her Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

STATS: 28.3 PPG | 17.3 RPG | 4.0 BPG

