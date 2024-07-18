Week 8 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'Ja Wilson
July 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
A'One continues her dominant reign
Last week, A'ja Wilson was unstoppable, delivering buckets and putting on historic performances, leaving her mark on the league like never before. Her incredible play earned her Western Conference Player of the Week honors.
STATS: 28.3 PPG | 17.3 RPG | 4.0 BPG
