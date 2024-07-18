Week 8 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Sabrina Ionescu

July 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







Sabrina Ionescu has been on fire, delivering back-to-back high-scoring performances to lead her NY Liberty squad to the #1 seed in league standings, earning her Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors

STATS: 25.0 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 5.0 APG

