Week 8 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Sabrina Ionescu
July 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
Sabrina Ionescu has been on fire, delivering back-to-back high-scoring performances to lead her NY Liberty squad to the #1 seed in league standings, earning her Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors
STATS: 25.0 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 5.0 APG
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
