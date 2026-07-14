Week 8: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Kelsey Mitchell

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







Averaging nearly 30 a night

Kelsey Mitchell earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after posting 28.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, & 4.3 in Week 8 for the Indiana Fever!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026

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