Week 8: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Kelsey Mitchell
Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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Averaging nearly 30 a night
Kelsey Mitchell earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after posting 28.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, & 4.3 in Week 8 for the Indiana Fever!
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026
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