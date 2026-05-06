Week 8/9 Save of the Week Nominees: USL League One
Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
The past two weeks of action across USL League One delivered some top-shelf denials from the league's goalkeepers, including a superb penalty denial and outstanding full-stretch stops. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, May 7, at midnight ET.
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United Soccer League One Stories from May 5, 2026
- Wright Named Player of the Week - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Athletic Club Boise Adds Goalkeeper Jared Mazzola on Loan from Las Vegas Lights FC - Athletic Club Boise
- Fort Wayne Football Club Looks to Feed off Atmosphere against Portland Hearts of Pine - Fort Wayne FC
- Match Preview: 5.9 AV v MAD - Forward Madison FC
- Krioutchenkov, Diene, Fuller Headline USL1 Team of the Week - One Knoxville SC
- New York Cosmos Unveil Limited-Edition Peruvian Heritage Warm-Up Jersey - New York Cosmos
- Cosmos Travel to Westchester for Matchday 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup - New York Cosmos
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