Week 8/9 Save of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







The past two weeks of action across USL League One delivered some top-shelf denials from the league's goalkeepers, including a superb penalty denial and outstanding full-stretch stops. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, May 7, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 5, 2026

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