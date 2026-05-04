Week 8/9 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







The past two weeks of action in USL League One delivered some spectacular finishes as the league campaign moved into its third month. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, May 6, at midnight ET.







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