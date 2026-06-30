Week 7: Western Conference Player of the Week Natasha Howard
Published on June 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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Natasha Howard has continued to impress with her smooth play and helped lead the Minnesota Lynx to remain #1 in the WNBA standings during week 7
Howard put up 21.0 PPG, 14.5 RPG, and 2.5 SPG to secure Western Conference Player of the Week.
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