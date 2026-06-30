Week 7: Western Conference Player of the Week Natasha Howard

Published on June 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







Natasha Howard has continued to impress with her smooth play and helped lead the Minnesota Lynx to remain #1 in the WNBA standings during week 7

Howard put up 21.0 PPG, 14.5 RPG, and 2.5 SPG to secure Western Conference Player of the Week.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2026

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