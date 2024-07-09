Week 7 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'Ja Wilson

July 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A'ja Wilson wins her second straight Player of the Week honors after averaging 25.2 PPG, 9.2 RPG and 3.0 APG throughout week 7. During this week, Wilson became the Las Vegas Aces franchise all-time leading scorer.

