Week 7 Player of the Week: Denys Kostyshyn: USL League One
Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 21, 2026
- Kickers Well Represented on USL1 Team of the Week After 2-1 Win over Union Omaha - Richmond Kickers
- Three One Knox Players Take Team of the Week Honors - One Knoxville SC
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