Week 7 Player of the Week: Albert Dikwa: USL Championship

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







The USL Championship today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 7 of the 2026 regular season, with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Albert Dikwa voted Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a two-goal performance in his side's 2-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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